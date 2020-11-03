Nous sommes sauvés.
The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancelation of the event itself.
Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more.
La semaine de l'E3 a toujours été (très importante pour nous), et nous sommes vraiment déçus par l'annulation de l'événement lui-même.
Il y a beaucoup de choses avec lesquelles il nous faut jongler, mais en ce moment, nous prévoyons une conférence de presse Devolver Direct et peut-être plus.
Twitter
tags :
posted the 03/11/2020 at 10:10 PM by nicolasgourry