« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Devolver Digital
11
Likes
Likers
name : Devolver Digital
official website : http://www.devolverdigital.com/
profile
nicolasgourry
112
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3020
visites since opening : 3895841
nicolasgourry > blog
L'éditeur indé le plus barré fera quand même sa conférence

Nous sommes sauvés.



The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancelation of the event itself.
Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more.

La semaine de l'E3 a toujours été (très importante pour nous), et nous sommes vraiment déçus par l'annulation de l'événement lui-même.
Il y a beaucoup de choses avec lesquelles il nous faut jongler, mais en ce moment, nous prévoyons une conférence de presse Devolver Direct et peut-être plus.
Twitter
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/11/2020 at 10:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    bubibinman posted the 03/11/2020 at 10:36 PM
    La suite des aventures de Nina fucking Struthers donc.
    kinectical posted the 03/11/2020 at 10:37 PM
    Un dead nation 2 serait tellement génial
    arquion posted the 03/11/2020 at 11:11 PM
    kinectical c'est Sony et Housemarque, Dead Nation, donc pas de rapport ici ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre