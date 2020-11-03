accueil
profile
L'Otaku et sa Mère: Réaction à Saint Seiya Asgard ep2
L'Otaku et sa Mère
Bonjour tout le monde, une nouvelle réaction à Saint Seiya Asgard avec l'épisode 2 de l'arc.
Ça ne plait toujours pas à Moumoune, mais on se marre bien.
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/11/2020 at 07:41 PM by
kraken
comments (
5
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/11/2020 at 07:43 PM
Ça vas venir, elle vas finir par aimer.
chiotgamer
posted
the 03/11/2020 at 07:45 PM
titre
idd
posted
the 03/11/2020 at 08:04 PM
La gourdasse
idd
posted
the 03/11/2020 at 08:11 PM
Continuez comme ça vous êtes super
Ta maman qui fait une fixette sur les décors, fallait manger moins de chocobons Madame !
testament
posted
the 03/11/2020 at 08:23 PM
