profile
kraken
28
Likes
Likers
kraken
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 231
visites since opening : 258489
kraken > blog
all
L'Otaku et sa Mère: Réaction à Saint Seiya Asgard ep2
L'Otaku et sa Mère
Bonjour tout le monde, une nouvelle réaction à Saint Seiya Asgard avec l'épisode 2 de l'arc.
Ça ne plait toujours pas à Moumoune, mais on se marre bien.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/11/2020 at 07:41 PM by kraken
    comments (5)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/11/2020 at 07:43 PM
    Ça vas venir, elle vas finir par aimer.
    chiotgamer posted the 03/11/2020 at 07:45 PM
    titre
    idd posted the 03/11/2020 at 08:04 PM
    La gourdasse
    idd posted the 03/11/2020 at 08:11 PM
    Continuez comme ça vous êtes super
    Ta maman qui fait une fixette sur les décors, fallait manger moins de chocobons Madame !
    testament posted the 03/11/2020 at 08:23 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre