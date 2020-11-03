profile
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games
[Rumeur] GTA 6 annoncé le 20 Mars ??
Tout est dans le titre,le prochain Gran Thief Auto pourrait être annoncé ce 20 mars selon le site Comicbook.com.
Grand Theft Auto VI from Rockstar Games may be announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X very soon. At the moment of publishing, GTA 6 hasn't been announced, but it's believed to be in development for next-gen consoles, plus possibly PS4, Xbox One, and PC. That said, according to an infamous GTAForums leaker, the game will be be revealed later this month.

More specifically, the latest leak about the highly-anticipated sequel seemingly claims the game will be revealed on March 20, which is only a few weeks away...

Perso,je n'y crois pas trop.Par contre j’attends quand même clairement cette annonce parce elle remonte à loin la sortie de GTA V et niveau jeu Next Gen,on a encore rien vu que se soit du côté de Microsoft ou de Sony.
Comicbook.com - https://comicbook.com/gaming/2020/03/10/gta-6-anouncement-date-rockstar-games-rumor/
    posted the 03/11/2020 at 04:54 PM by bigbogoss
