Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake
PlayStation 4
Square Enix
Square Enix
RPG
Xbox One
jenicris
jenicris
jenicris > blog
[SPOIL] Du gameplay dans Midgar pour FFVII Remake
    posted the 03/11/2020 at 12:55 PM by jenicris
    barberousse posted the 03/11/2020 at 01:06 PM
    Ça va être bien!
    shambala93 posted the 03/11/2020 at 01:16 PM
    Ça faisait longtemps que je n'avais pas vu un jeu me donnant autant envie !
    jenicris posted the 03/11/2020 at 01:17 PM
    shambala93 et pourtant c'est pas une new IP.
    shambala93 posted the 03/11/2020 at 01:27 PM
    jenicris
    Ouais mais c'est un renouveau sur bien des aspects. Et on a rarement des FF !
