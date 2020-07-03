« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
nicolasgourry
112
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3009
visites since opening : 3877217
nicolasgourry > blog
André Chéret, le père de « Rahan », est mort


André Chéret, le père de « Rahan », est mort
Le dessinateur, âgé de 82 ans, s’est éteint jeudi 5 mars. En 1969, il avait crée, avec le scénariste Roger Lécureux, le plus célèbre héros préhistorique de la bande dessinée.


https://www.lemonde.fr/disparitions/article/2020/03/06/andre-cheret-le-pere-de-rahan-est-mort_6032034_3382.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfhneHB0ChM
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/07/2020 at 01:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    tab posted the 03/07/2020 at 01:36 PM
    Rip
    yais9999 posted the 03/07/2020 at 01:44 PM
    Je pense que il a marqué ma vie inconsciemment en effet à cause de ce Monsieur, j'ai toujours kiffé les mecs blond au cheveux long.....
    torotoro59 posted the 03/07/2020 at 02:02 PM
    Rahan fils des âges farouches
    testament posted the 03/07/2020 at 02:10 PM
    sphinx posted the 03/07/2020 at 02:12 PM
    R.I.P.
    idd posted the 03/07/2020 at 02:20 PM
    :' rip
    nature posted the 03/07/2020 at 02:24 PM
    Il peut partir en paix, il a créé une super oeuvre.
    yukilin posted the 03/07/2020 at 02:25 PM
    RIP
    ktraxxx posted the 03/07/2020 at 03:01 PM
    un dessinateur autodidacte talentueux ...rip
    il ira rejoindre Tome , mort lui aussi il y a pas longtemps .
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre