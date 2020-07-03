.
amassous > blog
23ème film annoncé pour Pokémon: Koko !!!
Y’a un délire Tarzan a voir si c’est bien
Ci-dessous l’affiche magnifique du film et le trailer



    rbz posted the 03/07/2020 at 08:10 AM
    bien la grotte ? ça fais des mois qu'il est annoncés.

    au passage, pue la merde comme les jeux
