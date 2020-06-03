« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
260
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
112
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3007
visites since opening : 3874453
nicolasgourry > blog
Megadimension Neptunia VII aussi sur Switch


Développeur : Idea Factory / Compile Heart
Genre : RPG
Disponible sur PC/PS4

D’après .la classification Coréenne

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvxINf20KRQ&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/06/2020 at 09:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/06/2020 at 09:34 AM
    JAPON !!!!!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre