La courtoisie n'est plus de ce monde
giusnake
articles : 1053
1053
visites since opening : 1485095
1485095
giusnake
> blog
Conférence AMD
Quelqu'un sait à quelle heure commence la conférence AMD ?
Un lien pour voir en direct ?
C'est déjà fini ?
Merci après je supprime.
12
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:26 PM by giusnake
giusnake
comments (
14
)
jenicris
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:29 PM
Ca commence à 22h.
Et tu as divers sur Resetera.
https://www.resetera.com/threads/amd-financial-analyst-day-2020-march-5-1-00-pm-6-00-pm-pst.173510/
oenomaus
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:30 PM
Financial Analyst Day – 2020 aujourd'hui pour AMD
maxleresistant
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:30 PM
Google?
https://www.comptoir-hardware.com/actus/processeurs/40676-suivez-la-conference-amd-a-23h-ici.html
jenicris
j'ai 23h, moi
octobar
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:30 PM
ça doit être fun......
jenicris
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:30 PM
Cela dure 5h.
giusnake
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:31 PM
jenicris
ton liens c'est la conf en direct ?
oenomaus
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:31 PM
maxleresistant
regardes bien ton lien et la date
jenicris
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:32 PM
giusnake
normalement oui.
giusnake
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:34 PM
jenicris
Merci mais j'vois pas de vidéo
jenicris
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:36 PM
giusnake
tu as les liens sur Resetera. Le dernier. Après je sais pas.
leonr4
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:36 PM
giusnake
Normalement ça débutera dans une vingtaine de minutes
giusnake
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:39 PM
leonr4
Ouais mais je trouve pas de liens pour voir le direct
jenicris
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:41 PM
giusnake
je pense pas qu'il y aura cette conf AMD sur YouTube.
giusnake
posted
the 03/05/2020 at 08:42 PM
jenicris
Ok bha je vais attendre les news alors merci
citer un membre
jenicris j'ai 23h, moi