La courtoisie n'est plus de ce monde
profile
giusnake
168
Likes
Likers
giusnake
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1053
visites since opening : 1485095
giusnake > blog
Conférence AMD
Quelqu'un sait à quelle heure commence la conférence AMD ?

Un lien pour voir en direct ?

C'est déjà fini ?

Merci après je supprime.
    tags : 12
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:26 PM by giusnake
    comments (14)
    jenicris posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:29 PM
    Ca commence à 22h.

    Et tu as divers sur Resetera.

    https://www.resetera.com/threads/amd-financial-analyst-day-2020-march-5-1-00-pm-6-00-pm-pst.173510/
    oenomaus posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:30 PM
    Financial Analyst Day – 2020 aujourd'hui pour AMD
    maxleresistant posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:30 PM
    Google?
    https://www.comptoir-hardware.com/actus/processeurs/40676-suivez-la-conference-amd-a-23h-ici.html
    jenicris j'ai 23h, moi
    octobar posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:30 PM
    ça doit être fun......
    jenicris posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:30 PM
    Cela dure 5h.
    giusnake posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:31 PM
    jenicris ton liens c'est la conf en direct ?
    oenomaus posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:31 PM
    maxleresistant regardes bien ton lien et la date
    jenicris posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:32 PM
    giusnake normalement oui.
    giusnake posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:34 PM
    jenicris Merci mais j'vois pas de vidéo
    jenicris posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:36 PM
    giusnake tu as les liens sur Resetera. Le dernier. Après je sais pas.
    leonr4 posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:36 PM
    giusnake Normalement ça débutera dans une vingtaine de minutes
    giusnake posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:39 PM
    leonr4 Ouais mais je trouve pas de liens pour voir le direct
    jenicris posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:41 PM
    giusnake je pense pas qu'il y aura cette conf AMD sur YouTube.
    giusnake posted the 03/05/2020 at 08:42 PM
    jenicris Ok bha je vais attendre les news alors merci
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre