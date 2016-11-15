accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Watch Dogs 2
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft Montréal
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
oui (online)
european release date :
11/15/2016
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
articles :
3006
visites since opening :
3871586
nicolasgourry
> blog
Watch Dogs 2 sur PS4 à 9,50€ Up (Trop tard...)
Dépêchez-vous, il va vite être en rupture, si il vous intéresse....désolé...lors de la publication de l'article il restait 12 exemplaires.
CDiscount 9,50€
"Malheureusement nous avons vendu le dernier exemplaire de ce produit"
posted the 03/04/2020 at 08:16 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
9
)
kurosama
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 08:20 PM
Tres bon jeu,enfin perso j'ai aimé.Graphismes,reaction des Pnj tres "naturelles",missions assez variés,foncez.
zekk
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 08:23 PM
kurosama
je suis d'accord avec toi, ce fut une bonne surprise et un de mes jeux ubisoft préféré cette gen avec for honor
altendorf
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 08:24 PM
kurosama
L'OST était top aussi !
shinz0
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 08:31 PM
Très bon jeu, fun, gameplay agréable et la verticalité des missions est génial, une bonne surprise
axlenz
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 08:53 PM
kurosama
zekk
altendorf
shinz0
TOTALEMENT d'accord avec vous
frz
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 09:04 PM
Du même avis. Excellent jeu.
moune75
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 09:12 PM
Ubi qui a pas de respect pour son Taf et qui brade ...
losz
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 09:17 PM
moune75
Le jeu à 4 ans, aucun rapport....je trouve ça même assez chère vu la date de sortie.
monseigneurnakata
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 09:38 PM
Acheté 10 balles sur lbc sous blister j’ai tjr cru que ce jeu était très moyen.
Mais aux vues de vos critiques j’ai hate de lacher last guardian et passer à ça.
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
