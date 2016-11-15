« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Watch Dogs 2
5
Likes
Likers
name : Watch Dogs 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft Montréal
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : oui (online)
european release date : 11/15/2016
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
112
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3006
visites since opening : 3871586
nicolasgourry > blog
Watch Dogs 2 sur PS4 à 9,50€ Up (Trop tard...)




Dépêchez-vous, il va vite être en rupture, si il vous intéresse....désolé...lors de la publication de l'article il restait 12 exemplaires.
CDiscount 9,50€
"Malheureusement nous avons vendu le dernier exemplaire de ce produit"
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/04/2020 at 08:16 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    kurosama posted the 03/04/2020 at 08:20 PM
    Tres bon jeu,enfin perso j'ai aimé.Graphismes,reaction des Pnj tres "naturelles",missions assez variés,foncez.
    zekk posted the 03/04/2020 at 08:23 PM
    kurosama je suis d'accord avec toi, ce fut une bonne surprise et un de mes jeux ubisoft préféré cette gen avec for honor
    altendorf posted the 03/04/2020 at 08:24 PM
    kurosama L'OST était top aussi !
    shinz0 posted the 03/04/2020 at 08:31 PM
    Très bon jeu, fun, gameplay agréable et la verticalité des missions est génial, une bonne surprise
    axlenz posted the 03/04/2020 at 08:53 PM
    kurosama zekk altendorf shinz0 TOTALEMENT d'accord avec vous
    frz posted the 03/04/2020 at 09:04 PM
    Du même avis. Excellent jeu.
    moune75 posted the 03/04/2020 at 09:12 PM
    Ubi qui a pas de respect pour son Taf et qui brade ...
    losz posted the 03/04/2020 at 09:17 PM
    moune75 Le jeu à 4 ans, aucun rapport....je trouve ça même assez chère vu la date de sortie.
    monseigneurnakata posted the 03/04/2020 at 09:38 PM
    Acheté 10 balles sur lbc sous blister j’ai tjr cru que ce jeu était très moyen.
    Mais aux vues de vos critiques j’ai hate de lacher last guardian et passer à ça.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre