The Last of Us : Partie II
71
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
gat
128
gat
articles : 2330
visites since opening : 3013895
gat > blog
The Last of Us Part II montre ses deux steelbooks

steelbookjeuxvideo.fr - https://www.steelbookjeuxvideo.fr/the-last-of-us-part-ii-4-editions
    posted the 03/04/2020 at 06:18 PM by gat
    comments (19)
    spilner posted the 03/04/2020 at 06:23 PM
    Pas mal
    Et tiens les vidéos de gameplay qu’on aurait du avoir a la GDC, Ils vont pas les diffuser?
    bigbogoss posted the 03/04/2020 at 06:23 PM
    c'est de tout de beauté
    goldmen33 posted the 03/04/2020 at 06:37 PM
    Mouai pas fou.
    ravyxxs posted the 03/04/2020 at 06:42 PM
    malroth posted the 03/04/2020 at 06:49 PM
    Les 2 steelbook ont joel au verso ou seul un seul steebook a joel ?
    walterwhite posted the 03/04/2020 at 06:53 PM
    Rien de folichon.

    Ça sera l’édition simple pour moi
    gspawnini posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:03 PM
    gat rien à voir mais j'ai changé mon lumia830 par un OnePlus 7T Pro
    gat posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:09 PM
    gspawnini Et moi j'ai eu le S10+ pour mon anniv.
    gspawnini posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:10 PM
    gat
    ryosenpai posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:10 PM
    J’aime beaucoup
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:13 PM
    Ca ne vaut pas le steelbook du 1er mais ça va
    tolgafury posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:18 PM
    icebergbrulant Pas de farce ?
    voxen posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:18 PM
    J'sais pas si c'est l'inclinaison qui fait ça mais je le trouve raté le deuxième. Mais bon y a Joel. Bordel vivement, après Ori, Doom et RE3, ce sera le bon gros dessert
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:21 PM
    tolgafury Pas cette fois
    The Last Of Us est un sujet sérieux, c'est le jeu qui va mettre une mandale à pas mal de monde
    sora78teraflops posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:24 PM
    J'aime le recto Ellie, Verso Joel mais rien de fou.
    ravyxxs posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:30 PM
    voxen Raté dans quel sens ? Le visage d'Ellie est magnifique.
    ed3n posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:38 PM
    Dès que j'ai su qu'elle allait s'occuper du Steel', j'ai réservé mon exemplaire. J'ai tous ses SteelBooks pour Doctor Who, ils sont magnifiques.
    playstation2008 posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:50 PM
    Comment avoir "l'édition steelbook" ?
    playstation2008 posted the 03/04/2020 at 07:52 PM
    C'est bon trouvé
