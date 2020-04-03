accueil
20 / 12 / 2019
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
gat
gat
> blog
The Last of Us Part II montre ses deux steelbooks
steelbookjeuxvideo.fr
-
https://www.steelbookjeuxvideo.fr/the-last-of-us-part-ii-4-editions
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/04/2020 at 06:18 PM by
gat
comments (
19
)
spilner
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 06:23 PM
Pas mal
Et tiens les vidéos de gameplay qu’on aurait du avoir a la GDC, Ils vont pas les diffuser?
bigbogoss
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 06:23 PM
c'est de tout de beauté
goldmen33
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 06:37 PM
Mouai pas fou.
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 06:42 PM
malroth
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 06:49 PM
Les 2 steelbook ont joel au verso ou seul un seul steebook a joel ?
walterwhite
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 06:53 PM
Rien de folichon.
Ça sera l’édition simple pour moi
gspawnini
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:03 PM
gat
rien à voir mais j'ai changé mon lumia830 par un OnePlus 7T Pro
gat
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:09 PM
gspawnini
Et moi j'ai eu le S10+ pour mon anniv.
gspawnini
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:10 PM
gat
ryosenpai
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:10 PM
J’aime beaucoup
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:13 PM
Ca ne vaut pas le steelbook du 1er mais ça va
tolgafury
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:18 PM
icebergbrulant
Pas de farce ?
voxen
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:18 PM
J'sais pas si c'est l'inclinaison qui fait ça mais je le trouve raté le deuxième. Mais bon y a Joel. Bordel vivement, après Ori, Doom et RE3, ce sera le bon gros dessert
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:21 PM
tolgafury
Pas cette fois
The Last Of Us est un sujet sérieux, c'est le jeu qui va mettre une mandale à pas mal de monde
sora78teraflops
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:24 PM
J'aime le recto Ellie, Verso Joel mais rien de fou.
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:30 PM
voxen
Raté dans quel sens ? Le visage d'Ellie est magnifique.
ed3n
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:38 PM
Dès que j'ai su qu'elle allait s'occuper du Steel', j'ai réservé mon exemplaire. J'ai tous ses SteelBooks pour Doctor Who, ils sont magnifiques.
playstation2008
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:50 PM
Comment avoir "l'édition steelbook" ?
playstation2008
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 07:52 PM
C'est bon trouvé
