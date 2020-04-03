[SANDA/ALEHAS] -Animateur 2D a Tokyo- : https://twitter.com/ag_sanda1
sanda > blog
[FF7R] Achat du jour : Figurine coup de coeur (ichiban kuji)
Bon suite a mon article de hier j'ai tracé au conbini le plus proche et j'ai pris 4 tickets, donc 4 lots au pif (on peut pas choisir) et je suis tombé sur ca :




ca me tue
Le lot que je voulais... Bon je voulais plutot Cloud ou Sephiroth pour le coup mais bon..




Pour rappel le lot G, les autres figurines c'est ca :



le perso mystere trouve sur Twitter :



    posted the 03/04/2020 at 01:11 PM by sanda
    testament posted the 03/04/2020 at 01:19 PM
    Rofl
    mwaka971 posted the 03/04/2020 at 01:38 PM
    Ptain la chance, comment je les veux trop, on sait c'est quoi le perso mystère ?
    furtifdor posted the 03/04/2020 at 01:46 PM
    Raaahhhh.... le petit rituel du tirage de Ichiban Kuji après le passage au combini me manque! TT

    En france, yen a parfois mais les prix sont abusé!
    administrateur posted the 03/04/2020 at 01:46 PM
    Sanda c'est combien le ticket ? En France Micromania fait des ishiban mais 12 euros le tickets :/
    sanda posted the 03/04/2020 at 01:52 PM
    administrateur 770 yens le ticket
    Environ 7 euros
    sanda posted the 03/04/2020 at 02:03 PM
    testament mwaka971 furtifdor administrateur
    le perso mystere c'est Cloud travesti Je vais add une photo a l'article
