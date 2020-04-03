accueil
[SANDA/ALEHAS] -Animateur 2D a Tokyo- : https://twitter.com/ag_sanda1
sanda
sanda
> blog
[FF7R] Achat du jour : Figurine coup de coeur (ichiban kuji)
Bon suite a mon article de hier j'ai tracé au conbini le plus proche et j'ai pris 4 tickets, donc 4 lots au pif (on peut pas choisir) et je suis tombé sur ca :
ca me tue
Le lot que je voulais... Bon je voulais plutot Cloud ou Sephiroth pour le coup mais bon..
Pour rappel le lot G, les autres figurines c'est ca :
le perso mystere trouve sur Twitter :
posted the 03/04/2020 at 01:11 PM by sanda
sanda
comments (6)
6
)
testament
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 01:19 PM
Rofl
mwaka971
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 01:38 PM
Ptain la chance, comment je les veux trop, on sait c'est quoi le perso mystère ?
furtifdor
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 01:46 PM
Raaahhhh.... le petit rituel du tirage de Ichiban Kuji après le passage au combini me manque! TT
En france, yen a parfois mais les prix sont abusé!
administrateur
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 01:46 PM
Sanda
c'est combien le ticket ? En France Micromania fait des ishiban mais 12 euros le tickets :/
sanda
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 01:52 PM
administrateur
770 yens le ticket
Environ 7 euros
sanda
posted
the 03/04/2020 at 02:03 PM
testament
mwaka971
furtifdor
administrateur
le perso mystere c'est Cloud travesti
Je vais add une photo a l'article
