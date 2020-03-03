profile
psx > blog
De quoi sera capable la PS5 9tf si elle est retravailler !
Salutation tout le monde, voilà un petit descriptif technique qui pourra être utilisé pour renforcer la ps5.

Avec des pincettes bien sûr

https://twitter.com/Darkfoxx_One/status/1234568317853224961?s=19
Tweeter - https://twitter.com/Darkfoxx_One/status/1234568317853224961?s=19
    posted the 03/03/2020 at 02:39 PM by psx
    comments (2)
    ryosenpai posted the 03/03/2020 at 02:40 PM
    La source
    suzukube posted the 03/03/2020 at 02:43 PM
    PSX Donc c'est 9.2TFlops ou 13Tflops, j'suis perdu là
