profile
neptonic
4
Likes
Likers
neptonic
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 40
visites since opening : 81196
neptonic > blog
PS NOW: Control pour Mars ! (Et plus)
Line up complet pour Mars

Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Control
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
NASCAR Heat 3
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Warriors All-Stars
Toukiden Kiwami
Toukiden 2
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
Dead or Alive 5 Last Round


PS: tous les jeux PS4 sont téléchargeables


https://www.resetera.com/threads/control-wolfenstein-ii-and-shadow-of-the-tomb-raider-coming-to-ps-now-in-march-2020.173022/page-2#post-29564228
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/03/2020 at 04:25 AM by neptonic
    comments (3)
    neptonic posted the 03/03/2020 at 04:27 AM
    Control me faisait vraiment envie
    altendorf posted the 03/03/2020 at 04:33 AM
    Sympa !
    suzukube posted the 03/03/2020 at 04:38 AM
    Le Gamepass en PLS
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre