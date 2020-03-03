Line up complet pour Mars
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Control
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
NASCAR Heat 3
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Warriors All-Stars
Toukiden Kiwami
Toukiden 2
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
PS: tous les jeux PS4 sont téléchargeables
https://www.resetera.com/threads/control-wolfenstein-ii-and-shadow-of-the-tomb-raider-coming-to-ps-now-in-march-2020.173022/page-2#post-29564228
