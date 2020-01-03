profile
Star Wars IX : le Blu-ray va se la jouer Pokémon


Versions nommées sobrement Edition Rouge et Edition Bleue.

La gueule du steelbook sinon.

    posted the 03/01/2020 at 04:58 PM by gat
    comments (3)
    goldmen33 posted the 03/01/2020 at 04:59 PM
    Bon je fais quoi? je prends ou je prends pas?!
    jf17 posted the 03/01/2020 at 05:09 PM
    Désolé mais je préfère oublier cette trilogie
    ratchet posted the 03/01/2020 at 05:19 PM
    Qu'importe la version, ça restera une belle merde
