leblogdeshacka > blog
[Série] La saison 3 de Westworld s'affichent !!
Les affiches promotionnelles de la saison 3 de Westworld se dévoilent !





Cette nouvelle saison sera disponible le 15 Mars
    posted the 02/28/2020 at 04:08 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (14)
    oenomaus posted the 02/28/2020 at 04:23 PM
    Je n'avais pas regardé la S2 , je ne sais plus pour quelle raison. Je l'ai reprise cette semaine, afin de me plonger dans cette S3 lors de sa sortie
    saintsaga posted the 02/28/2020 at 04:42 PM
    Où on peut choper la S2?
    fearjc posted the 02/28/2020 at 04:46 PM
    saintsaga OCS
    gemini posted the 02/28/2020 at 04:52 PM
    en BR/DVD ^^
    maxleresistant posted the 02/28/2020 at 04:56 PM
    C'est bof
    gantzeur posted the 02/28/2020 at 05:05 PM
    vivement , bon par contre j'ai commencer Altered Carbon saison 2 et pour le moment c'est bof bof
    whookid posted the 02/28/2020 at 05:10 PM
    fearjc gemini Genre
    fearjc posted the 02/28/2020 at 05:15 PM
    whookid ou sur les fleuves les plus connus lol
    oenomaus posted the 02/28/2020 at 05:17 PM
    gantzeur la critique n'est pas terrible pour la S2 Altered, je me le lancerai dessus la semaine prochaine
    leblogdeshacka posted the 02/28/2020 at 05:33 PM
    fearjc oenomaus Un site de streaming pour mater des séries whookid gantzeur maxleresistant
    oenomaus posted the 02/28/2020 at 05:36 PM
    leblogdeshacka pris la S2, mais pas via du streaming
    bennj posted the 02/28/2020 at 05:44 PM
    leblogdeshacka C'est autorisé maintenant de poster des liens pour des trucs illégaux ?
    voxen posted the 02/28/2020 at 05:52 PM
    gantzeur ouais pareil, c'est copié collé de la 1 dans les grandes lignes, avec des perso moins cool, sans parler de l'acteur principal qui fait tache.
    whookid posted the 02/28/2020 at 06:33 PM
    leblogdeshacka Je mate pas en stream je DL que des remux HEVC 4K de 60Go
