Mewtwo contre attaque dispo maintenant sur Netflix


Bref bon visionnage
    posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:35 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    playstation2008 posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:38 PM
    Y a que l'original, le vrai qui compte
    shinz0 posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:40 PM
    Beurk
    fan2jeux posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:47 PM
    mon fils est deja dessus....
    altendorf posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:50 PM
    3D CGI de merde : https://twitter.com/globerrintime/status/1101406722663632896?s=21
    amassous posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:55 PM
    playstation2008 le 1er film est legendaire, a voir lui.
    shinz0 regarde un minimum avant de juger stp
    fan2jeux
    xenofamicom posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:57 PM
    Mes enfants l'ont vus ce matin... et ils ont bien aimé
    ootaniisensei posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:57 PM
    Y'a Évolution dedans c'est mauvais signe
    smashfan posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:57 PM
    le meilleur l'original en Vostfr !
    playstation2008 posted the 02/27/2020 at 04:58 PM
    amassous Clair !! Légendaire c'est le mot juste je regarderais celui-là à l'occasion, mais j'avoue que la bande-annonce m'avait rebuté un peu
    sonilka posted the 02/27/2020 at 05:17 PM
    Les films suivent a peu près la même courbe que les jeux coté qualité. Certainement un concours en interne à la TPCi.
    shambala93 posted the 02/27/2020 at 05:28 PM
    sonilka
