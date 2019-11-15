[pos=centre]
profile
Pokemon Epee et Bouclier
9
Likes
Likers
name : Pokemon Epee et Bouclier
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
multiplayer : Multi, coop et échange en ligne
european release date : 11/15/2019
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
ratchet
65
Likes
Likers
ratchet
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1168
visites since opening : 1506874
ratchet > blog
[Breaking News] Le nouveau Pokémon dévoilé!


J'aime beaucoup perso' !
Ratchet. - Pokémon.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:14 PM by ratchet
    comments (9)
    masharu posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:16 PM
    Dit plus en titre "un Pokémon légendaire/mythique révélé". Là sa fait nouveau jeu dévoilé.
    axlenz posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:17 PM
    masharu exact! Je pensais même que ce serait un article troll
    axlenz posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:19 PM
    je regarde la vidéo et puis l'ost casse tellement les tympans
    jisngo posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:19 PM
    En lisant le titre je ne m'attendais pas à ça

    Merci pour l'info
    masharu posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:20 PM
    Le légendaire se nomme Zarude. Le trailer en FR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeBrPYnPVSg Ratchet
    burningcrimson posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:27 PM
    Alexz moi aussi
    playstation2008 posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:29 PM
    Mouais, il ressemble un peu à rien avec ses brassard Carrouf
    sonilka posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:38 PM
    Pas mal. Ça fait un peu lémurien maléfique. Son double type est original aussi (Plante/Ténèbres une première depuis la 3G)...... par contre coucou le x4 sur Demi-Tour
    zekk posted the 02/27/2020 at 03:12 PM
    je le trouve sympa !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre