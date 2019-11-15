accueil
name :
Pokemon Epee et Bouclier
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Game Freak
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
Multi, coop et échange en ligne
european release date :
11/15/2019
[Breaking News] Le nouveau Pokémon dévoilé!
J'aime beaucoup perso' !
Ratchet.
-
Pokémon.
posted the 02/27/2020 at 02:14 PM by
ratchet
comments (
9
)
masharu
posted
the 02/27/2020 at 02:16 PM
Dit plus en titre "un Pokémon légendaire/mythique révélé". Là sa fait nouveau jeu dévoilé.
axlenz
posted
the 02/27/2020 at 02:17 PM
masharu
exact! Je pensais même que ce serait un article troll
axlenz
posted
the 02/27/2020 at 02:19 PM
je regarde la vidéo et puis l'ost casse tellement les tympans
jisngo
posted
the 02/27/2020 at 02:19 PM
En lisant le titre je ne m'attendais pas à ça
Merci pour l'info
masharu
posted
the 02/27/2020 at 02:20 PM
Le légendaire se nomme Zarude. Le trailer en FR:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WeBrPYnPVSg
Ratchet
burningcrimson
posted
the 02/27/2020 at 02:27 PM
Alexz moi aussi
playstation2008
posted
the 02/27/2020 at 02:29 PM
Mouais, il ressemble un peu à rien avec ses brassard Carrouf
sonilka
posted
the 02/27/2020 at 02:38 PM
Pas mal. Ça fait un peu lémurien maléfique. Son double type est original aussi (Plante/Ténèbres une première depuis la 3G)...... par contre coucou le x4 sur Demi-Tour
zekk
posted
the 02/27/2020 at 03:12 PM
je le trouve sympa !
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
