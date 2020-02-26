profile
ioop > blog
Vos prochains jeux PS4 ?
Pour ma part,

Déjà Préco :

The Last of Us 2 (29/05/20) : 59,99€ + 20€ offerts (Fnac)


A Préco prochainement :

Little Hope (T1 2020) : 20€ max


Ghost of Tsushima (Été 2020) :


Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Été 2020) :


Marvel's Avengers (4/09/20) : 45€ max


Cyberpunk 2077 (17/09/20) :


Yakuza : Like a Dragon (2020 en France) :


A Suivre :

Maneater (22/05/20) :


Gods & Monsters (à partir d'Avril 2020)
Il faut voir le gameplay, on a encore rien vu


Rainbow Six Quarantine (à partir d'Avril 2020)
Idem, il faut voir "ingame" ce que ça va donner. On a encore rien vu du jeu.


Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions (2020)
    posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:22 PM by ioop
    comments (30)
    xslayer750 posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:24 PM
    Last of Us 2 sûr, et peut être Cyberpunk. RE3 Remake aussi. Pour Ghost of Tsushima j'attends de voir du gameplay plus en profondeur
    yais9999 posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:25 PM
    Pour moi rien avant P5R, car j'aurai pas le temps de faire autre chose, suis dans la rédaction de mon mémoire de Master 2
    xenofamicom posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:26 PM
    RE3-R, KOF XV, New Guilty Gear, Ys IX, le prochain Yoko Taro (si il sort bien sur PS4).
    ioop posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:27 PM
    Je suis sur Dreams actuellement, pas de nouveau jeu en attendant Last of Us 2 fin mai, je m'absente bientôt 1 mois et demi donc ça devrait passer vite
    voxen posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:29 PM
    Tlou 2. Et peut-être Ghost of Tsushima mais pas sûr.
    sora78teraflops posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:31 PM
    FFVII Remake
    Persona 5 Royal
    The Last Of Us Part II
    Ghost Of Tsushima

    Haven
    Yakuza : Like a Dragon
    Guilty Gear Strive
    Persona 5 Scramble
    yanissou posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:32 PM
    Ghost of tsuchima direct mon prochain gros jeu avec captain Tsubasa
    docteurdeggman posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:33 PM
    FFVII Remake en avril................. normalement
    madd posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:35 PM
    Mars : Dreams.
    Avril : Dreams.
    Mai : Dreams.
    Juin : Dreams.
    Juillet : Dreams.
    Août : Dreams.
    Septembre : Dreams.
    Octobre : Dreams.
    Novembre : PS5.
    barberousse posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:36 PM
    FF7 et ensuite je pense bazarder ma PS4, le reste sur PS5.
    ioop posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:42 PM
    oui moi aussi je compte vendre ma ps4 pro + le ps vr vers Fin Septembre
    kurosama posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:44 PM
    Qui m'envoi une Ps4?c'est mon anniv.
    minicupi posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:50 PM
    FF7 R
    et last of us.
    Je pense que pour tuer le temps je vais me faire tout les yakuza.

    madd
    Vu la conjoncture et le silence de sony ET de microsoft en matiere de jeux.
    Je serais pas etonné du tout que la ps5 soit repoussé a mars 2021
    wazaaabi posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:50 PM
    Mon prochain c’est Catherine et après métro rédux .... j’suis en retard
    testament posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:52 PM
    FF7R
    Persona 5



    Hyoga57 Je dois en oublier, viens me rafraîchir la mémoire avec ta liste.
    hyoga57 posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:54 PM
    testament Beaucoup trop pour ma part.

    Ps : achète Resident Evil 3.
    ootaniisensei posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:55 PM
    FF VII
    P5R/S
    LoUs2
    RE3R
    Et ... C'est tout, le reste ça sera sur Switch
    testament posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:02 PM
    hyoga57
    lion93 posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:07 PM
    GBV, Dreams, 13 sentinels,FF7, GOT, Lost soul Aside (si il sort en 2020) et puis certains quand le prix aura baissé.
    oenomaus posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:10 PM
    rien ce sera sur PS5
    hyoga57 posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:13 PM
    testament Ce que je prends à 100%.

    13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim

    Aleste Branch (Jap)

    Cotton Reboot (Jap)

    Deathsmiles I & II (Jap)

    Fairy Tail RPG

    Langrisser I & II Remake

    Persona 5 : The Royal

    Resident Evil 3 Remake

    Shin Sakura Taisen

    Trials of Mana

    The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV

    The Legend of Heroes : Zero no Kiseki Kai HD (jap)

    The Legend of Heroes : Ao no Kiseki Kai HD (Jap)

    The Legend of Heroes : Hajimari no Kiseki (Jap)

    Yakuza : Like a Dragon

    Ys : Memories of Celceta Kai HD

    Ys IX : Monstrum Nox
    gemini posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:13 PM
    P5 Royal, FF7R, RE3, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima et pas mal d'autres
    bigsnake posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:17 PM
    Doom eternal
    RE3 remake
    The last of us 2
    Ghost of tsushima
    Yakuza si y'a une traduction
    innelan posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:21 PM
    Last of us, yakuza et ff7.
    Cyberpunk ça sera sur la one X.
    testament posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:21 PM
    hyoga57 Ah voila, j'ajoute ces deux là :

    Langrisser I & II Remake
    Trials of Mana

    Le reste on verra, pas pressé.
    osiris posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:22 PM
    Je sais pas encore quand mais Ghost of Tsushima 
    innelan posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:29 PM
    13 sentinels me dit bien aussi car avec vanillaware c'est toujours du bon mais j'ai un peu de mal à piger le concept !
    rebellion posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:32 PM
    L'auteur en a littéralement rien à branler de vos prochains jeux.

    C'est un attention whore de compétition. Il voulait juste vous dire quels jeux il a préco, le reste il s'en bas les couilles.
    mooplol posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:36 PM
    Ff7 et ghost of tsushima , après il me reste plus de 20jeux dans ma collection à faire.
    J ai ma ps4 que depuis un peu plus d'un an
    jeanouillz posted the 02/26/2020 at 09:41 PM
    Cyberpunk preco. Apres peut être Elden Ring si on a des nouvelles depuis
