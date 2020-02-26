accueil
profile
Vos prochains jeux PS4 ?
Pour ma part,
Déjà Préco :
The Last of Us 2 (29/05/20) : 59,99€ + 20€ offerts (Fnac)
A Préco prochainement :
Little Hope (T1 2020) : 20€ max
Ghost of Tsushima (Été 2020) :
Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Été 2020) :
Marvel's Avengers (4/09/20) : 45€ max
Cyberpunk 2077 (17/09/20) :
Yakuza : Like a Dragon (2020 en France) :
A Suivre :
Maneater (22/05/20) :
Gods & Monsters (à partir d'Avril 2020)
Il faut voir le gameplay, on a encore rien vu
Rainbow Six Quarantine (à partir d'Avril 2020)
Idem, il faut voir "ingame" ce que ça va donner. On a encore rien vu du jeu.
Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions (2020)
xslayer750
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:24 PM
Last of Us 2 sûr, et peut être Cyberpunk. RE3 Remake aussi. Pour Ghost of Tsushima j'attends de voir du gameplay plus en profondeur
yais9999
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:25 PM
Pour moi rien avant P5R, car j'aurai pas le temps de faire autre chose, suis dans la rédaction de mon mémoire de Master 2
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:26 PM
RE3-R, KOF XV, New Guilty Gear, Ys IX, le prochain Yoko Taro (si il sort bien sur PS4).
ioop
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:27 PM
Je suis sur Dreams actuellement, pas de nouveau jeu en attendant Last of Us 2 fin mai, je m'absente bientôt 1 mois et demi donc ça devrait passer vite
voxen
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:29 PM
Tlou 2. Et peut-être Ghost of Tsushima mais pas sûr.
sora78teraflops
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:31 PM
FFVII Remake
Persona 5 Royal
The Last Of Us Part II
Ghost Of Tsushima
Haven
Yakuza : Like a Dragon
Guilty Gear Strive
Persona 5 Scramble
yanissou
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:32 PM
Ghost of tsuchima direct mon prochain gros jeu avec captain Tsubasa
docteurdeggman
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:33 PM
FFVII Remake en avril................. normalement
madd
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:35 PM
Mars : Dreams.
Avril : Dreams.
Mai : Dreams.
Juin : Dreams.
Juillet : Dreams.
Août : Dreams.
Septembre : Dreams.
Octobre : Dreams.
Novembre : PS5.
barberousse
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:36 PM
FF7 et ensuite je pense bazarder ma PS4, le reste sur PS5.
ioop
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:42 PM
oui moi aussi je compte vendre ma ps4 pro + le ps vr vers Fin Septembre
kurosama
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:44 PM
Qui m'envoi une Ps4?c'est mon anniv.
minicupi
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:50 PM
FF7 R
et last of us.
Je pense que pour tuer le temps je vais me faire tout les yakuza.
madd
Vu la conjoncture et le silence de sony ET de microsoft en matiere de jeux.
Je serais pas etonné du tout que la ps5 soit repoussé a mars 2021
wazaaabi
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:50 PM
Mon prochain c’est Catherine et après métro rédux .... j’suis en retard
testament
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:52 PM
FF7R
Persona 5
Hyoga57
Je dois en oublier, viens me rafraîchir la mémoire avec ta liste.
hyoga57
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:54 PM
testament
Beaucoup trop pour ma part.
Ps : achète Resident Evil 3.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:55 PM
FF VII
P5R/S
LoUs2
RE3R
Et ... C'est tout, le reste ça sera sur Switch
testament
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:02 PM
hyoga57
lion93
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:07 PM
GBV, Dreams, 13 sentinels,FF7, GOT, Lost soul Aside (si il sort en 2020) et puis certains quand le prix aura baissé.
oenomaus
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:10 PM
rien ce sera sur PS5
hyoga57
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:13 PM
testament
Ce que je prends à 100%.
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
Aleste Branch (Jap)
Cotton Reboot (Jap)
Deathsmiles I & II (Jap)
Fairy Tail RPG
Langrisser I & II Remake
Persona 5 : The Royal
Resident Evil 3 Remake
Shin Sakura Taisen
Trials of Mana
The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV
The Legend of Heroes : Zero no Kiseki Kai HD (jap)
The Legend of Heroes : Ao no Kiseki Kai HD (Jap)
The Legend of Heroes : Hajimari no Kiseki (Jap)
Yakuza : Like a Dragon
Ys : Memories of Celceta Kai HD
Ys IX : Monstrum Nox
gemini
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:13 PM
P5 Royal, FF7R, RE3, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima et pas mal d'autres
bigsnake
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:17 PM
Doom eternal
RE3 remake
The last of us 2
Ghost of tsushima
Yakuza si y'a une traduction
innelan
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:21 PM
Last of us, yakuza et ff7.
Cyberpunk ça sera sur la one X.
testament
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:21 PM
hyoga57
Ah voila, j'ajoute ces deux là :
Langrisser I & II Remake
Trials of Mana
Le reste on verra, pas pressé.
osiris
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:22 PM
Je sais pas encore quand mais Ghost of Tsushima
innelan
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:29 PM
13 sentinels me dit bien aussi car avec vanillaware c'est toujours du bon mais j'ai un peu de mal à piger le concept !
rebellion
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:32 PM
L'auteur en a littéralement rien à branler de vos prochains jeux.
C'est un attention whore de compétition. Il voulait juste vous dire quels jeux il a préco, le reste il s'en bas les couilles.
mooplol
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:36 PM
Ff7 et ghost of tsushima , après il me reste plus de 20jeux dans ma collection à faire.
J ai ma ps4 que depuis un peu plus d'un an
jeanouillz
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 09:41 PM
Cyberpunk preco. Apres peut être Elden Ring si on a des nouvelles depuis
