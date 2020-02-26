accueil
anakaris
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
118
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
rosewood
,
asakim
,
shincloud
,
elricyann
,
momotaros
,
innake
,
lazergykk
,
kiruo
,
kayama
,
hipou
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx333
,
escobar
,
mikey
,
smartcrush
,
hipo
,
teel
,
grimmroy
,
connavaro
,
tvirus
,
choupiloutre
,
armaddon
,
gunotak
,
amassous
,
docteurdeggman
,
legends
,
lover
,
thor
,
dx93
,
linkiorra
,
snakeorliquid
,
gantzeur
,
kizito5
,
myers
,
goldmen33
,
milo42
,
gspawnini
,
heracles
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
torankusu
,
jaster
,
eduardos
,
cuthbert
,
fullbuster
,
asmita
,
binou87
,
svr
,
diablass59
,
dopp3lg4ng3r
,
supatony
,
58e64g
,
sorow
,
arrrghl
,
hyoga57
,
darksly
,
lanni
,
kikibearentongues
,
koriyu
,
neelek
,
k1fry
,
murica
,
liquidus
,
arngrim
,
docbrown
,
ykarin
,
giusnake
,
elmax
,
magneto
,
serebii
,
rebellion
,
artornass
,
talaken
,
lordkupo
,
pizza3fromage
,
eldren
,
laliberte
,
blx
,
furtifdor
,
link80
,
jeanouillz
,
kyogamer
,
alexmartin0146
,
miokyun
,
kamikaze1985
,
fortep
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
testament
,
victorgaming
,
edgar
,
gat
,
voxen
,
geugeuz
,
predagogue
,
iglooo
,
strifedcloud
,
marchand2sable
,
zboobi
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
tynokarts
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
sora78teraflops
,
kali
,
biboys
,
nobleswan
,
trichejeux
,
torotoro59
,
smokeboom
,
tolgafury
,
leonr4
,
ravyxxs
,
kevisiano
,
kamina
anakaris
articles : 112
112
visites since opening : 392537
392537
anakaris
> blog
all
Test complet
Preview
Vas-y Anakaris, balance le son! ♪
Anakaris fait chier l'monde!
Versus
VGM
Top 15
Avis
[LEAK] Ces traitres de Sony développent bien des jeux exclusifs PC ...
Source: t'inquiète frère c'est vrai
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/26/2020 at 06:48 PM by
anakaris
comments (
18
)
anakaris
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 06:49 PM
Quoi ?!
Hé ho, viendez pas m'engueuler hein, c'pas ma faute si on se fait baiser depuis des années hein !
suzukube
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 06:50 PM
anakaris
Ca troll sévère par ici
playstation2008
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 06:52 PM
Ca ne prouve rien
remboursay
gspawnini
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 06:56 PM
anakaris
Matrix Online
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 06:57 PM
PPPfffffffffffttttttttttttttttttt.... même pas de quoi attirer les crevards de gamekyo cet article
linkart
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 06:59 PM
Ceci dit ils étaient bien distinct de la division Playstation pour le coup !
anakaris
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 07:00 PM
xenofamicom
j'essaye de m'élever au rang des meilleur hypnotiseurs de serpents du site genre
giusnake
gantzeur
etc mais j'y arrive pas
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 07:01 PM
anakaris
Ne perd pas espoir, j'ai moi-même mis du temps avant d'y arriver
famimax
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 07:02 PM
Déjà sur console avec Sony Imagesoft
altendorf
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 07:17 PM
Sony Online Entertainment, spécialiste MMO pour PC (désormais Daybreak Game Company, non affilié à SIE) : EverQuest, EverQuest II, The Matrix Online, Star Wars Galaxies, DC Universe Online, PlanetSide 2.
Sony Imagesoft (fusion par la suite avec Sony Computer Entertainment of America avant de devenir SIE) : publication de jeux pour la SNES, Game Boy, Sega Mega-CD, Sega Mega Drive, PC, Mac.
gantzeur
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 07:26 PM
anakaris
https://youtu.be/iZqDI6n9wys
wickette
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 07:31 PM
C'est assez pitoyable que parce qu'un jeu Sony sort hors PS4 certains pleurent...
Sony a longtemps développé des jeux PC, avant que SOE devienne
Daybreak Game Company
.
Gardez en tête que contrairement à MS qui A windows 10. Sony mise tout sur la PS5 et ne va pas tout foutre sur PC
.
Horizon a LARGEMENT fait ses chiffres sur PS4, c'est bonus là.
gat
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 07:37 PM
Osef. Y'a un match ce soir.
poliof
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 07:38 PM
Je le savais !
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 07:38 PM
Certaines personne découvre la matrix
Et oui Sony a développé sur pc
misterpixel
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:23 PM
T'as oublié H1Z1, DC Univers
giusnake
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:55 PM
anakaris
Ouais mais toi les gens ont peur c'est pour ça
https://steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net/ugc/402306883452481612/DDF6C483669BB635ADDB57B5ED77105B0B0BBC6D/
roy001
posted
the 02/26/2020 at 08:58 PM
planetside c'"est plus sony
ca fait longtemps qu'ils ont revendu la licence a des chinois . Ceux qui joue aux 2 on du migrer leurs compte sony sur un truc chinois
