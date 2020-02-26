profile
[LEAK] Ces traitres de Sony développent bien des jeux exclusifs PC ...

Source: t'inquiète frère c'est vrai
    posted the 02/26/2020 at 06:48 PM by anakaris
    comments (18)
    anakaris posted the 02/26/2020 at 06:49 PM
    Quoi ?!

    Hé ho, viendez pas m'engueuler hein, c'pas ma faute si on se fait baiser depuis des années hein !
    suzukube posted the 02/26/2020 at 06:50 PM
    anakaris Ca troll sévère par ici
    playstation2008 posted the 02/26/2020 at 06:52 PM
    Ca ne prouve rien remboursay
    gspawnini posted the 02/26/2020 at 06:56 PM
    anakaris Matrix Online
    xenofamicom posted the 02/26/2020 at 06:57 PM
    PPPfffffffffffttttttttttttttttttt.... même pas de quoi attirer les crevards de gamekyo cet article
    linkart posted the 02/26/2020 at 06:59 PM
    Ceci dit ils étaient bien distinct de la division Playstation pour le coup !
    anakaris posted the 02/26/2020 at 07:00 PM
    xenofamicom j'essaye de m'élever au rang des meilleur hypnotiseurs de serpents du site genre giusnake gantzeur etc mais j'y arrive pas
    xenofamicom posted the 02/26/2020 at 07:01 PM
    anakaris Ne perd pas espoir, j'ai moi-même mis du temps avant d'y arriver
    famimax posted the 02/26/2020 at 07:02 PM
    Déjà sur console avec Sony Imagesoft
    altendorf posted the 02/26/2020 at 07:17 PM
    Sony Online Entertainment, spécialiste MMO pour PC (désormais Daybreak Game Company, non affilié à SIE) : EverQuest, EverQuest II, The Matrix Online, Star Wars Galaxies, DC Universe Online, PlanetSide 2.

    Sony Imagesoft (fusion par la suite avec Sony Computer Entertainment of America avant de devenir SIE) : publication de jeux pour la SNES, Game Boy, Sega Mega-CD, Sega Mega Drive, PC, Mac.
    gantzeur posted the 02/26/2020 at 07:26 PM
    anakaris https://youtu.be/iZqDI6n9wys
    wickette posted the 02/26/2020 at 07:31 PM
    C'est assez pitoyable que parce qu'un jeu Sony sort hors PS4 certains pleurent...

    Sony a longtemps développé des jeux PC, avant que SOE devienne Daybreak Game Company .

    Gardez en tête que contrairement à MS qui A windows 10. Sony mise tout sur la PS5 et ne va pas tout foutre sur PC .

    Horizon a LARGEMENT fait ses chiffres sur PS4, c'est bonus là.
    gat posted the 02/26/2020 at 07:37 PM
    Osef. Y'a un match ce soir.
    poliof posted the 02/26/2020 at 07:38 PM
    Je le savais !
    ducknsexe posted the 02/26/2020 at 07:38 PM
    Certaines personne découvre la matrix

    Et oui Sony a développé sur pc
    misterpixel posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:23 PM
    T'as oublié H1Z1, DC Univers
    giusnake posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:55 PM
    anakaris Ouais mais toi les gens ont peur c'est pour ça

    https://steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.net/ugc/402306883452481612/DDF6C483669BB635ADDB57B5ED77105B0B0BBC6D/
    roy001 posted the 02/26/2020 at 08:58 PM
    planetside c'"est plus sony

    ca fait longtemps qu'ils ont revendu la licence a des chinois . Ceux qui joue aux 2 on du migrer leurs compte sony sur un truc chinois
