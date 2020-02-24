profile
Two Point Hospital disponible dans le Xbox Game Pass
Voilà.
    posted the 02/24/2020 at 11:22 PM by batman
    comments (8)
    voxen posted the 02/24/2020 at 11:25 PM
    Combien il pèse ?
    batman posted the 02/24/2020 at 11:39 PM
    voxen 2GO
    117 posted the 02/25/2020 at 02:33 AM
    Kingdom heart 3 aussi !!
    darkxehanort94 posted the 02/25/2020 at 06:47 AM
    PC ?
    vfries posted the 02/25/2020 at 08:09 AM
    Merci de l'info, je vais t'est ce soir
    giru posted the 02/25/2020 at 10:36 AM
    En téléchargement sur GamePass et en cours de livraison en boite sur Switch Je pense que c'est typiquement le genre de jeu auquel je jouerai plutôt sur Switch que sur Xbox... dommage qu'il n'y ait pas de cross-save entre les 2 plateformes, ça aurait été parfait.
    torotoro59 posted the 02/25/2020 at 11:11 AM
    voxen posted the 02/25/2020 at 11:16 AM
    batman c'est dl
