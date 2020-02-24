accueil
Two Point Hospital disponible dans le Xbox Game Pass
Voilà.
posted the 02/24/2020 at 11:22 PM by batman
batman
comments (
8
)
voxen
posted
the 02/24/2020 at 11:25 PM
Combien il pèse ?
batman
posted
the 02/24/2020 at 11:39 PM
voxen
2GO
117
posted
the 02/25/2020 at 02:33 AM
Kingdom heart 3 aussi !!
darkxehanort94
posted
the 02/25/2020 at 06:47 AM
PC ?
vfries
posted
the 02/25/2020 at 08:09 AM
Merci de l'info, je vais t'est ce soir
giru
posted
the 02/25/2020 at 10:36 AM
En téléchargement sur GamePass et en cours de livraison en boite sur Switch
Je pense que c'est typiquement le genre de jeu auquel je jouerai plutôt sur Switch que sur Xbox... dommage qu'il n'y ait pas de cross-save entre les 2 plateformes, ça aurait été parfait.
torotoro59
posted
the 02/25/2020 at 11:11 AM
voxen
posted
the 02/25/2020 at 11:16 AM
batman
c'est dl
