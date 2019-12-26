profile
Chernobylite
1
Like
Likers
name : Chernobylite
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : The Farm 51
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sandman
40
Likes
Likers
sandman
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 65
visites since opening : 317856
sandman > blog
Des avis sur Chernobylite?
Tout est dans le titre, il m'a toujours fait de l'oeil, et je le vois en promo sur steam.

Vous en pensez quoi pour ceux qui ont testés le jeu?

Merci.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/26/2019 at 08:28 PM by sandman
    comments (7)
    solidfisher posted the 12/26/2019 at 09:20 PM
    Torrent, voilà mon avis
    lion93 posted the 12/26/2019 at 09:21 PM
    Cette tragédie a marqué les esprits.
    guiguif posted the 12/26/2019 at 09:28 PM
    Chernobiloute
    axlenz posted the 12/26/2019 at 09:39 PM
    Chernobite
    plasmide posted the 12/26/2019 at 09:46 PM
    Curieux aussi de lire des avis sur le jeu, il m’intrigue.
    sandman posted the 12/26/2019 at 09:53 PM
    plasmide Plus qu'à attendre XD
    plasmide posted the 12/26/2019 at 11:46 PM
    sandman vu les commentaires sans intérêt oui
    J’esperais un avis sur ton article mais visiblement on se contentera de jeux de mots de l’enfer ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre