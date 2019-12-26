accueil
name :
Chernobylite
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
The Farm 51
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Des avis sur Chernobylite?
Tout est dans le titre, il m'a toujours fait de l'oeil, et je le vois en promo sur steam.
Vous en pensez quoi pour ceux qui ont testés le jeu?
Merci.
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/26/2019 at 08:28 PM by sandman
sandman
comments (
7
)
solidfisher
posted
the 12/26/2019 at 09:20 PM
Torrent, voilà mon avis
lion93
posted
the 12/26/2019 at 09:21 PM
Cette tragédie a marqué les esprits.
guiguif
posted
the 12/26/2019 at 09:28 PM
Chernobiloute
axlenz
posted
the 12/26/2019 at 09:39 PM
Chernobite
plasmide
posted
the 12/26/2019 at 09:46 PM
Curieux aussi de lire des avis sur le jeu, il m’intrigue.
sandman
posted
the 12/26/2019 at 09:53 PM
plasmide
Plus qu'à attendre XD
plasmide
posted
the 12/26/2019 at 11:46 PM
sandman
vu les commentaires sans intérêt oui
J’esperais un avis sur ton article mais visiblement on se contentera de jeux de mots de l’enfer ^^
