« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2927
visites since opening :
3717880
nicolasgourry
> blog
[PC/Steam] Un Incontournable "indé" en promo : Into the breach
(Langue : Anglais)
Edge 9/10
Gamekult 9/10
IGN 9/10
Gamespot 9/10
JVC 17/20
Gameblog 8/10
Avis :
Iglooo
14,99€ / 7,49€ jusqu'au 02/01/2020
Nintendo.fr
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptYwMwxP7ho&feature=emb_logo
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/25/2019 at 10:21 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
olive
posted
the 12/25/2019 at 10:27 PM
Comment dire... Si tu peux revenir 3 jours en arrière et aller sur l'épic store, tu économisais même 7€49.
Tu peux nous dire pourquoi tu l'aime ? J'y ai joué 4-5h sur Switch et il y avait du bon défi, et puis j'ai un peu renoncé et je l'ai mis sur ma liste de jeux "a jouer"
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/25/2019 at 10:30 PM
olive
Pour l'epic store, je ne savais pas.
J'ai pas joué, je dis "incontournables" par rapport aux critiques.
