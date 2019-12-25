« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
257
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
112
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2927
visites since opening : 3717880
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/Steam] Un Incontournable "indé" en promo : Into the breach

(Langue : Anglais)

Edge 9/10
Gamekult 9/10
IGN 9/10
Gamespot 9/10
JVC 17/20
Gameblog 8/10

Avis : Iglooo

14,99€ / 7,49€ jusqu'au 02/01/2020

Nintendo.fr
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptYwMwxP7ho&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/25/2019 at 10:21 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    olive posted the 12/25/2019 at 10:27 PM
    Comment dire... Si tu peux revenir 3 jours en arrière et aller sur l'épic store, tu économisais même 7€49.
    Tu peux nous dire pourquoi tu l'aime ? J'y ai joué 4-5h sur Switch et il y avait du bon défi, et puis j'ai un peu renoncé et je l'ai mis sur ma liste de jeux "a jouer"
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/25/2019 at 10:30 PM
    olive Pour l'epic store, je ne savais pas.
    J'ai pas joué, je dis "incontournables" par rapport aux critiques.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre