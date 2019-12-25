profile
Une demo de FF7R leaké sur le PSN !
    posted the 12/25/2019 at 12:33 PM by batman
    comments (6)
    minbox posted the 12/25/2019 at 12:44 PM
    Excellent
    shinz0 posted the 12/25/2019 at 12:47 PM
    Oui mais quand ?
    bennj posted the 12/25/2019 at 01:00 PM
    batman C'est l'information de la présence future de la démo qui a leaké, pas la démo en elle même, merci de corriger ton titre.
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/25/2019 at 01:04 PM
    bennj
    batman posted the 12/25/2019 at 01:04 PM
    bennj ''merci de corriger ton titre.''

    Compte la dessus et bois de l'eau
    venomsnake posted the 12/25/2019 at 01:14 PM
