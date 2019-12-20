accueil
20 / 12 / 2019
Resident Evil VII balance ses ventes
Chiffres communiqués par Capcom :
*Près de 7 millions de ventes depuis la sortie du titre fin janvier 2017.
*Plus d'un million de joueurs sur le mode VR.
JVL
-
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/resident-evil-7-se-porte-trees-bien-y-compris-la-version-psvr-les-chiffres-96315
posted the 12/20/2019 at 03:44 PM
gat
comments (
2
)
xslayer750
posted
the 12/20/2019 at 03:55 PM
Un très bon épisode ! Plutôt déroutant au départ mais au final j'ai bien apprécié, malgré un bestiaire vraiment trop faiblard
ootaniisensei
posted
the 12/20/2019 at 03:59 PM
xslayer750
C'est vraiment le seul point noir du jeu le bestiaire même si au final c'est plus que logique
