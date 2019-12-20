« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
CD Projekt Red
name : CD Projekt Red
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Thronebreaker : The Witcher Tales aussi sur Switch ?




Disponible sur PC/PS4/XOne

D'après l'agence sud-coréenne de classification des jeux vidéo.

NIntendoSoup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qyHIrmmkya8&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:30 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments
    draer posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:39 AM

    Si vous l'avez pas encore fait, foncez les gens, ce jeu est une pépite.
    birmou posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:44 AM
    Depuis le temps que j'espère sa sortie sur Switch.
    aros posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:58 AM
    Ça peut être chouette de découvrir tout ce lore autour de la licence, mais y'a trop de jeux
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/20/2019 at 09:59 AM
    aros C'est surtout que j'ai pas le temps d'y jouer.
    fredone posted the 12/20/2019 at 10:35 AM
    Bah merde, je croyais qu'il était déjà sorti sur switch surtout qu'ils ont sorti The Witcher 3 dessus.
    aros posted the 12/20/2019 at 10:52 AM
    darkxehanort94
    En gros, on est dans l'même bateau ; trop d'jeux intéressants, et pas assez de temps pour en profiter
    sosky posted the 12/20/2019 at 11:31 AM
    J'espérais tellement un portage Switch pour y jouer en mode nomade, le type de jeu passe bien pour ça !
