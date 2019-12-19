Je suis la perfection de l'humanité
FORTNITE : écran partagé
Multi
Voilà un ajout fort intéressant. J'aimerais bien ce genre de trucs sur d'autres jeux en ligne.


    posted the 12/19/2019 at 11:08 PM by axlenz
    comments (3)
    justx posted the 12/19/2019 at 11:27 PM
    Ils ont clairement pas le temps Epic games et ce jeux... trop de mise a jour c'est dingue
    jeanouillz posted the 12/19/2019 at 11:44 PM
    Le split est vraiment dégueulasse
    axlenz posted the 12/19/2019 at 11:46 PM
    justx ça c'est clair. Pour leur F2P ils gèrent vraiment bien les mise à jour...
