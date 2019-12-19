accueil
Je suis la perfection de l'humanité
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
name :
Fortnite
platform :
PC
editor :
Epic Games
developer :
Epic Games
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
FORTNITE : écran partagé
Multi
Voilà un ajout fort intéressant. J'aimerais bien ce genre de trucs sur d'autres jeux en ligne.
posted the 12/19/2019 at 11:08 PM by
axlenz
comments (
3
)
justx
posted
the 12/19/2019 at 11:27 PM
Ils ont clairement pas le temps Epic games et ce jeux... trop de mise a jour c'est dingue
jeanouillz
posted
the 12/19/2019 at 11:44 PM
Le split est vraiment dégueulasse
axlenz
posted
the 12/19/2019 at 11:46 PM
justx
ça c'est clair. Pour leur F2P ils gèrent vraiment bien les mise à jour...
