profile
shincloud
203
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3133
visites since opening : 4230324
shincloud > blog
En vrai la Xbox Series X va coûter cher
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/18/2019 at 09:36 PM by shincloud
    comments (12)
    batman posted the 12/18/2019 at 09:42 PM
    Ta vraiment cru qu'on aller mater 1heure 53
    shincloud posted the 12/18/2019 at 09:44 PM
    batman J'écoute en faisant mes exercice physique, donc je vois pas le temps passé XD
    ootaniisensei posted the 12/18/2019 at 09:48 PM
    Je savais pas que tu regardais le Lunch Play EX
    shincloud posted the 12/18/2019 at 09:50 PM
    ootaniisensei il y a des bon débat c'est assez cool je trouve, parfois Ken fait trop le mec je connais tout c'est relou, mais sinon ça reste cool
    mercure7 posted the 12/18/2019 at 09:55 PM
    shincloud surtout que très souvent, il sait que dalle en fait ... on se rappelle du débat sur la VR ou sur les netcodes ...
    shincloud posted the 12/18/2019 at 09:57 PM
    mercure7 J'ai pas tout regarder avec lui, mais je me rappel du débat avec M Karate, et que Karate avait raison, mais à chaque fois Ken il fait "oui mais" tu sais que le débat va devenir un peu chiant
    arquion posted the 12/18/2019 at 10:09 PM
    shincloud Ken sur son stream, il disait haut et fort "...Death Stranding sur PC puis Horizon Zero Dawn qui sortira aussi sur PC l'année prochaine..."
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/18/2019 at 10:22 PM
    900€
    aiolia081 posted the 12/18/2019 at 10:31 PM
    Oui comme la One X ... 800-1000€
    nobleswan posted the 12/18/2019 at 10:40 PM
    J'ai yeuxté vite fait, punaise c'est vrai qu'elle s'annonce comme une machine de guerre cette Serie X. Je sais pas si cette fois ils vont réussir a tout casé pour 500€
    suzukube posted the 12/18/2019 at 10:47 PM
    Bof, ça va, 2 semaines après, elle sera trouvable à 299€ avec 8 jeux comme la Xbox One S !
    ootaniisensei posted the 12/18/2019 at 10:54 PM
    nobleswan Table plus entre 500 et 600 parce que c'est clairement le très haute gamme ce modèle

    shincloud Il touille beaucoup aussi quant Crono fait trop le PCiste il aime lui casser les couilles haha
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre