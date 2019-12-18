accueil
shincloud
articles : 3133
3133
visites since opening : 4230324
4230324
shincloud
> blog
En vrai la Xbox Series X va coûter cher
posted the 12/18/2019 at 09:36 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (12)
12
)
batman
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 09:42 PM
Ta vraiment cru qu'on aller mater 1heure 53
shincloud
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 09:44 PM
batman
J'écoute en faisant mes exercice physique, donc je vois pas le temps passé XD
ootaniisensei
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 09:48 PM
Je savais pas que tu regardais le Lunch Play EX
shincloud
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 09:50 PM
ootaniisensei
il y a des bon débat c'est assez cool je trouve, parfois Ken fait trop le mec je connais tout c'est relou, mais sinon ça reste cool
mercure7
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 09:55 PM
shincloud
surtout que très souvent, il sait que dalle en fait ... on se rappelle du débat sur la VR ou sur les netcodes ...
shincloud
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 09:57 PM
mercure7
J'ai pas tout regarder avec lui, mais je me rappel du débat avec M Karate, et que Karate avait raison, mais à chaque fois Ken il fait "oui mais" tu sais que le débat va devenir un peu chiant
arquion
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 10:09 PM
shincloud
Ken sur son stream, il disait haut et fort "...Death Stranding sur PC puis Horizon Zero Dawn qui sortira aussi sur PC l'année prochaine..."
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 10:22 PM
900€
aiolia081
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 10:31 PM
Oui comme la One X ... 800-1000€
nobleswan
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 10:40 PM
J'ai yeuxté vite fait, punaise c'est vrai qu'elle s'annonce comme une machine de guerre cette Serie X. Je sais pas si cette fois ils vont réussir a tout casé pour 500€
suzukube
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 10:47 PM
Bof, ça va, 2 semaines après, elle sera trouvable à 299€ avec 8 jeux comme la Xbox One S !
ootaniisensei
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 10:54 PM
nobleswan
Table plus entre 500 et 600 parce que c'est clairement le très haute gamme ce modèle
shincloud
Il touille beaucoup aussi quant Crono fait trop le PCiste il aime lui casser les couilles haha
