Le lien ci-dessous :
https://m.facebook.com/biohazardfrance/photos/a.831859326833723/2934584599894508/?type=3&source=48&_ft_=mf_story_key.2934584673227834%3Atop_level_post_id.2934584673227834%3Atl_objid.2934584673227834%3Acontent_owner_id_new.153137754705887%3Athrowback_story_fbid.2934584673227834%3Apage_id.153137754705887%3Aphoto_id.2934584599894508%3Astory_location.4%3Astory_attachment_style.photo%3Apage_insights.%7B%22153137754705887%22%3A%7B%22page_id%22%3A153137754705887%2C%22actor_id%22%3A153137754705887%2C%22dm%22%3A%7B%22isShare%22%3A0%2C%22originalPostOwnerID%22%3A0%7D%2C%22psn%22%3A%22EntStatusCreationStory%22%2C%22post_context%22%3A%7B%22object_fbtype%22%3A266%2C%22publish_time%22%3A1576690067%2C%22story_name%22%3A%22EntStatusCreationStory%22%2C%22story_fbid%22%3A%5B2934584673227834%5D%7D%2C%22role%22%3A1%2C%22sl%22%3A4%2C%22targets%22%3A%5B%7B%22actor_id%22%3A153137754705887%2C%22page_id%22%3A153137754705887%2C%22post_id%22%3A2934584673227834%2C%22role%22%3A1%2C%22share_id%22%3A0%7D%5D%7D%7D&__tn__=EH-R
Je sais pas ce que vous en pensez mais je pense que Capcom n'a pas trop voulu s'éloigner de l'original.
tags :
posted the 12/18/2019 at 08:48 PM by biboys
Les deux sont bien je trouve que finalement ingame c'est plutôt fidèle.
http://i2.ruliweb.net/ori/19/12/18/16f197312941b530d.jpg
http://i3.ruliweb.net/ori/19/12/19/16f1993f0a31b530d.jpg
http://i2.ruliweb.net/ori/19/12/19/16f1988ec791b530d.jpg
https://residentevil.com.br/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Modelo_Jill_Valentine-759x500.png