La nouvelle Ps5 est sylée :)
Vu qu'on est dans la semaine,on se moque du design d'une console.
Il en faut un peu pour tout le monde
watercooling, vapeur cooling intégré

    posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:59 PM by oenomaus
    comments (7)
    guiguif posted the 12/18/2019 at 04:01 PM
    deja posté je crois et contrairement a MS qui a presenté officiellement la forme de sa console, on sait ici que c'est juste un devkit qui n'etait pas censé etre montré au grand publique
    axlenz posted the 12/18/2019 at 04:02 PM
    ...Je m'en vais de ce pas chercher des images d'une hypothétique Switch Pro pour me faire quelques clics ici... Je cours... Je vole... Je voltige
    foxstep posted the 12/18/2019 at 04:02 PM
    Le design de la PS5 n'a pas encore était montré, cf. Article fail.
    jenicris posted the 12/18/2019 at 04:04 PM
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/18/2019 at 04:04 PM
    L'aspirateur qui rend hommage à la ps4
    arquion posted the 12/18/2019 at 04:06 PM
    guiguif le mec en a juste marre des articles sur la forme de la Serie X, donc en gros frustré qu'il est, bah fallait bien qu'il fasse ce genre d'article.
    ravyxxs posted the 12/18/2019 at 04:06 PM
    Posté auparavant par Diablo,j'avoue j'ai rigolé tellement c'est bien fait mdrrr

    romgamer6859 La PS4 Pro est mieux ventilé,la mienne fait aucun boucan surtout en verticale,elle est silencieuse.
