Je ne suis pas un Pro- M , N ou S mais joueur avant tout!!!
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
La nouvelle Ps5 est sylée :)
Vu qu'on est dans la semaine,on se moque du design d'une console.
Il en faut un peu pour tout le monde
watercooling, vapeur cooling intégré
posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:59 PM by oenomaus
oenomaus
comments (7)
7
)
guiguif
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 04:01 PM
deja posté je crois et contrairement a MS qui a presenté officiellement la forme de sa console, on sait ici que c'est juste un devkit qui n'etait pas censé etre montré au grand publique
axlenz
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 04:02 PM
...Je m'en vais de ce pas chercher des images d'une hypothétique Switch Pro pour me faire quelques clics ici... Je cours... Je vole... Je voltige
foxstep
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 04:02 PM
Le design de la PS5 n'a pas encore était montré, cf. Article fail.
jenicris
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 04:04 PM
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 04:04 PM
L'aspirateur qui rend hommage à la ps4
arquion
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 04:06 PM
guiguif
le mec en a juste marre des articles sur la forme de la Serie X, donc en gros frustré qu'il est, bah fallait bien qu'il fasse ce genre d'article.
ravyxxs
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 04:06 PM
Posté auparavant par Diablo,j'avoue j'ai rigolé tellement c'est bien fait mdrrr
romgamer6859
La PS4 Pro est mieux ventilé,la mienne fait aucun boucan surtout en verticale,elle est silencieuse.
romgamer6859 La PS4 Pro est mieux ventilé,la mienne fait aucun boucan surtout en verticale,elle est silencieuse.