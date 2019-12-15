il pleut des balles à la météo
Charts japon: du 9 au 15 décembre 2019
Software

[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 231,578 (2,456,459)
[PS4] Project Sakura Wars (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/12/19) – 140,376 (New)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 57,746 (386,257)
[NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 48,449 (367,746)
[NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 26,677 (103,857)
[NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 25,036 (1,063,127)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 22,376 (2,580,291)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 21,135 (3,383,582)
[NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 20,932 (264,845)
[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 19,466 (739,734)


Hardware

Nintendo Switch 236 625 (3 968 150) (10 857 696)
PlayStation 4 11 216 (1 007 491) (8 559 581)
Nintendo 3DS 3 694 (184 812) (24 489 776)
Xbox One 522 (7 792) (110 723)
PlayStation Vita 51 (37 577) (5 862 931)
Gamekult - https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/charts-japon-pres-de-15-ans-apres-revoici-sakura-wars-3050824075.html
    posted the 12/18/2019 at 02:44 PM by alwayswin2
    comments (17)
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/18/2019 at 02:52 PM
    Switch : 236 625
    PS4 : 11 216
    L'écart devient un peu indécent.

    A Savoir
    Switch – 155,516
    Switch Lite – 81,109
    e3ologue posted the 12/18/2019 at 02:52 PM
    Pas dégueux les ventes de Sakura Taisen.

    Par contre Ring Fit qui commence à mettre une tannée à Luigi
    jenicris posted the 12/18/2019 at 02:53 PM
    Pas mal Sakura Taisen.
    giusnake posted the 12/18/2019 at 02:53 PM
    La One qui rattrape presque la PS4 au japon
    hyoga57 posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:01 PM
    nicolasgourry Comparaison pas très pertinente entre une console hybride qui vise deux marchés (celui des consoles de salon et des portables) et qui est en début de vie, face à une console qui vise uniquement un marché (celui des consoles de salon) et qui est en fin de vie. Encore heureux que la Switch se vend mieux que la PS4, l'inverse serait inquiétant.
    jenicris posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:08 PM
    hyoga57 +1

    Sans oublier Pokémon.
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:19 PM
    hyoga57 jenicris Si je regarde par rapport à la semaine dernière, l'écart était à peine de 5 (188 000 Switch / 41 000 PS4), là cette semaine c'est de 21 (236 625 Switch/ 11 216 PS4), c'est ça qui m'étonne le plus, surtout que tu as la sortie de Project Sakura Wars, alors que la semaine dernière, le top 10 était 100% Switch.
    jenicris posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:20 PM
    nicolasgourry fin de gen pour la PS4, logique.
    hayatevibritania posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:21 PM
    nicolasgourry les promos PS4 commence cette semaine, normal cette baisse .
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:22 PM
    hayatevibritania Ah ok, là je comprends mieux.
    evasnake posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:25 PM
    Pourquoi comparer une console portable sortie il y a 3 ans à une console de salon sortie il y a 6 ans? Le tout dans un pays où les portables et Nintendo sont plus forts que n'importe où ailleurs
    shao posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:31 PM
    giusnake
    Gamin
    xenofamicom posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:31 PM
    La PS4 sans des grosses promotions ou un gros hit, elle fait de la peine quand même.

    Allez courage, Yakuza 7 et FF7-R arrivent bientôt.
    axlenz posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:43 PM
    giusnake
    axlenz posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:49 PM
    Aaaaah les coms... J'ai l'impression de lire les mêmes choses depuis plus de 2 ans... Il y a que giusnake qui fait preuve d'originalité ici
    kuroni posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:52 PM
    axlenz La même chose chaque semaine.
    axlenz posted the 12/18/2019 at 03:55 PM
    kuroni
