Software
[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 231,578 (2,456,459)
[PS4] Project Sakura Wars (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/12/19) – 140,376 (New)
[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 57,746 (386,257)
[NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 48,449 (367,746)
[NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 26,677 (103,857)
[NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 25,036 (1,063,127)
[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 22,376 (2,580,291)
[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 21,135 (3,383,582)
[NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 20,932 (264,845)
[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 19,466 (739,734)
Hardware
Nintendo Switch 236 625 (3 968 150) (10 857 696)
PlayStation 4 11 216 (1 007 491) (8 559 581)
Nintendo 3DS 3 694 (184 812) (24 489 776)
Xbox One 522 (7 792) (110 723)
PlayStation Vita 51 (37 577) (5 862 931)
posted the 12/18/2019 at 02:44 PM by alwayswin2
PS4 : 11 216
L'écart devient un peu indécent.
A Savoir
Switch – 155,516
Switch Lite – 81,109
Par contre Ring Fit qui commence à mettre une tannée à Luigi
Sans oublier Pokémon.
Gamin
Allez courage, Yakuza 7 et FF7-R arrivent bientôt.