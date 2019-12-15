Software



[NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 231,578 (2,456,459)

[PS4] Project Sakura Wars (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/12/19) – 140,376 (New)

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 57,746 (386,257)

[NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 48,449 (367,746)

[NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 26,677 (103,857)

[NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 25,036 (1,063,127)

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 22,376 (2,580,291)

[NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 21,135 (3,383,582)

[NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version (Bandai Namco, 07/25/19) – 20,932 (264,845)

[NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 19,466 (739,734)





Hardware



Nintendo Switch 236 625 (3 968 150) (10 857 696)

PlayStation 4 11 216 (1 007 491) (8 559 581)

Nintendo 3DS 3 694 (184 812) (24 489 776)

Xbox One 522 (7 792) (110 723)

PlayStation Vita 51 (37 577) (5 862 931)