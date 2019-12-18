profile
chiotgamer
chiotgamer > blog
Xbox Series X : là on voit encore mieux (ou pas)


Allez en exclu pour vous la première version collector de la XSX :




    tags : mini frigo
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:20 PM by chiotgamer
    comments (10)
    escobar posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:24 PM
    Mais
    opthomas posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:25 PM
    fan2jeux posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:27 PM
    Là on voit tout
    biboys posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:29 PM
    Tu veux rendre des gens aveugle
    gunstarred posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:30 PM
    Pas mal
    Bien mieux que les photos posté avant.
    temporell posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:38 PM
    ouais c'est génial
    furtifdor posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:44 PM
    Ce mode retro!
    Idée de génie!
    raoh38 posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:51 PM
    En blanche elle rend moins bien
    fan2jeux posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:59 PM
    En fait en testant avec une ps4 à la verticale, cette xbox series X pourrait passer dans mon meuble console mais pas celui de mon salon. Je dois avoir 7cm d'espace pour l'aération de la "console". J'ai été mauvaise langue à moitié.
    Il n’empêche que c'est assez moche quand même ( ce n'est pas le plus important).
    lastboss posted the 12/18/2019 at 02:07 PM
    La question est : est-ce que ça fera tourner ce jeu ?

    https://vrtifacts.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/11/virtual-reality-sex-suit.gif
