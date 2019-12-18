accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
awamy02
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
gunhedtv
,
minx
,
sujetdelta
,
opthomas
,
iglooo
,
mistermat
,
shindo
,
gunstarred
chiotgamer
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
47
visites since opening :
124011
chiotgamer
> blog
Xbox Series X : là on voit encore mieux (ou pas)
Allez en exclu pour vous la première version collector de la XSX :
tags :
mini frigo
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/18/2019 at 01:20 PM by
chiotgamer
comments (
10
)
escobar
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 01:24 PM
Mais
opthomas
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 01:25 PM
fan2jeux
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 01:27 PM
Là on voit tout
biboys
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 01:29 PM
Tu veux rendre des gens aveugle
gunstarred
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 01:30 PM
Pas mal
Bien mieux que les photos posté avant.
temporell
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 01:38 PM
ouais c'est génial
furtifdor
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 01:44 PM
Ce mode retro!
Idée de génie!
raoh38
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 01:51 PM
En blanche elle rend moins bien
fan2jeux
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 01:59 PM
En fait en testant avec une ps4 à la verticale, cette xbox series X pourrait passer dans mon meuble console mais pas celui de mon salon. Je dois avoir 7cm d'espace pour l'aération de la "console". J'ai été mauvaise langue à moitié.
Il n’empêche que c'est assez moche quand même ( ce n'est pas le plus important).
lastboss
posted
the 12/18/2019 at 02:07 PM
La question est : est-ce que ça fera tourner ce jeu ?
https://vrtifacts.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/11/virtual-reality-sex-suit.gif
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Bien mieux que les photos posté avant.
Idée de génie!
Il n’empêche que c'est assez moche quand même ( ce n'est pas le plus important).
https://vrtifacts.com/wp-content/uploads/2009/11/virtual-reality-sex-suit.gif