Offre : La OneS avec toute la ludothèque pour 250euro
Sur Fnac.com

hamsterjoueur
    posted the 12/17/2019 at 10:16 PM by shincloud
    comments (9)
    arquion posted the 12/17/2019 at 10:17 PM
    Alors que Micromania écoulé ses derniers stock de One X (sans jeu) pour le même prix.
    kamina posted the 12/17/2019 at 10:18 PM
    C'est plus que gratuit.
    zabuza posted the 12/17/2019 at 10:19 PM
    Même le père Noël se met aux verts

    Jump In
    innelan posted the 12/17/2019 at 10:22 PM
    Presque l'impression de m'être fait arnaqué avec mon pack one x edition gears 5 a 329€. En même temps je voulais la x est pas la s...
    barberousse posted the 12/17/2019 at 10:26 PM
    Ça vaut le coup pour les chaussettes
    aros posted the 12/17/2019 at 10:28 PM
    barberousse
    Ce n'est que la première étape, après ce sera les préservatifs Xbox
    poliof posted the 12/17/2019 at 10:30 PM
    La chaussette, c'est la meilleure exclu MS 2019.
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/17/2019 at 10:42 PM
    poliof
    Vue et revue comme blague faudrait penser à changer de disque ou se payer des cours d'humour.
