profile
shincloud
203
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3130
visites since opening : 4226245
shincloud > blog
Xbox Series X une édition collector biohazard




    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/17/2019 at 08:49 AM by shincloud
    comments (6)
    jaysennnin posted the 12/17/2019 at 08:50 AM
    je sens qu'on aura droit à ce genre de running gag jusqu'à la sortie de la console
    bloodborne posted the 12/17/2019 at 08:51 AM
    Nul a chier. Rien de drôle
    jenicris posted the 12/17/2019 at 08:51 AM
    Lol
    mikazaki posted the 12/17/2019 at 08:53 AM
    j'avoue fail la....
    oenomaus posted the 12/17/2019 at 08:55 AM
    Et c'est reparti pour un tour
    octobar posted the 12/17/2019 at 09:04 AM
    en tout cas ils vont nous en pondre à la pelle des modèles collector avec un tel design. J'imagine déjà la première Halo Infinite et ensuite FFVII en 2021.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre