Muramasa
Xbox Series X une édition collector biohazard
posted the 12/17/2019 at 08:49 AM by
shincloud
comments (
6
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 12/17/2019 at 08:50 AM
je sens qu'on aura droit à ce genre de running gag jusqu'à la sortie de la console
bloodborne
posted
the 12/17/2019 at 08:51 AM
Nul a chier. Rien de drôle
jenicris
posted
the 12/17/2019 at 08:51 AM
Lol
mikazaki
posted
the 12/17/2019 at 08:53 AM
j'avoue fail la....
oenomaus
posted
the 12/17/2019 at 08:55 AM
Et c'est reparti pour un tour
octobar
posted
the 12/17/2019 at 09:04 AM
en tout cas ils vont nous en pondre à la pelle des modèles collector avec un tel design. J'imagine déjà la première Halo Infinite et ensuite FFVII en 2021.
