.Coco l'asticot.
profile
kurosama
128
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 880
visites since opening : 984228
kurosama > blog
Comment choisir sa nouvelle tv
Oled,Led,cathodique ? ( nan je deconne )


La premiere partie concerne la XsX et d'autres trucs de Geek
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/17/2019 at 06:11 AM by kurosama
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre