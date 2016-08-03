.Coco l'asticot.
The Division
22
name : The Division
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Massive Entertainment
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 03/08/2016
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
kurosama
kurosama
kurosama > blog
Dites..The Division..
...mais c'est vraiment pas mal ( pour l'instant )! dispo sur Gamepass je découvre.Pis ptain c'est beau quand meme (y'a eu un patch One X? ).Z'en avez pensez quoi de ce jeu?
    posted the 12/17/2019 at 12:28 AM by kurosama
    comments (1)
    jaysennnin posted the 12/17/2019 at 12:45 AM
    oui il y'a eu un patch one x
