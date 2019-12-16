profile
[Trailer] Top Gun 2 Maverick
Le trailer tant attendu de Top Gun 2 Maverick est en là



Perso, j'ai vraiment hâte de le voir au cinéma (pourtant je déteste le cinéma, les gens font beaucoup trop de bruit)
    posted the 12/16/2019 at 01:40 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (14)
    kurosama posted the 12/16/2019 at 01:44 PM
    Ah ouaiiis!
    shinz0 posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:02 PM
    À la 0:59' y a Paul Pogba
    octobar posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:06 PM
    mouais.. en gros faut kiffer tom cruise.
    poliof posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:15 PM
    J'ai de vraiment du mal avec Tom Cruise avec toutes ses chirurgies de jeunesse éternelle.
    octobar posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:17 PM
    poliof J'avais vu un documentaire expliquant comment il a été endoctriné par l'église de scientologie.. C'est assez flippant limite j'ai de la peine pour lui.
    maxleresistant posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:26 PM
    mignon mais il est où le scénar? C'est juste le tom cruise show en faites?
    poliof posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:26 PM
    octobar Oui, je pense qu'il doit se sentir assez seul quand il pose sa pêche.
    jojoplay4 posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:30 PM
    Personnellement j'ai hâte, ça va être une bonne expérience.
    ioop posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:34 PM
    les graphismes next gen d'Ace Combat 7, ça tourne sur Series X ou PS5 ?
    vohmp posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:46 PM
    octobar j'en ai vu un aussi de docu je ne sais pas si c'est le même avec travolta dans le lot, et un réalisateur un peu connu. Ils ont tellement flaté son égo qu'il est lobotomisé le pauvre.
    koji posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:55 PM
    poliof autant d'accord pour le truc scientologie mais jtrouve que ca se voit pas trop c'est truc de chirurgie et tu me laurais pas dit je l'aurais meme pas su enfaite.
    zilwaine posted the 12/16/2019 at 03:41 PM
    J'ai du mal aussi avec Tom Cruise, de plus un pilote de 80 ans qui fait des wheeling en sportive Ducati et fait des pirouettes en avion de chasse. :/
    derno posted the 12/16/2019 at 03:52 PM
    à force de s'enchainer des films à la marvel où chaque véhicule est en 3D ça fait presque tout drôle de revoir de vrai avions faire des acrobaties.
    en tout cas ça rend bien.
    poliof posted the 12/16/2019 at 03:57 PM
    koji Bah t'as pas vu les deux derniers Missions Impossible c'est pas possible le mec est tout boursoufflé, il a du mal à avoir des expression de visage.
