ajouter un tigre
403
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3129
3129
leblogdeshacka
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
[Trailer] Top Gun 2 Maverick
shinz0
posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:02 PM
À la 0:59' y a Paul Pogba
octobar
posted the 12/16/2019 at 02:06 PM
mouais.. en gros faut kiffer tom cruise.
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/16/2019 at 01:40 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
14
)
kurosama
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 01:44 PM
Ah ouaiiis!
shinz0
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:02 PM
À la 0:59' y a Paul Pogba
octobar
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:06 PM
mouais.. en gros faut kiffer tom cruise.
poliof
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:15 PM
J'ai de vraiment du mal avec Tom Cruise avec toutes ses chirurgies de jeunesse éternelle.
octobar
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:17 PM
poliof
J'avais vu un documentaire expliquant comment il a été endoctriné par l'église de scientologie.. C'est assez flippant limite j'ai de la peine pour lui.
maxleresistant
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:26 PM
mignon mais il est où le scénar? C'est juste le tom cruise show en faites?
poliof
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:26 PM
octobar
Oui, je pense qu'il doit se sentir assez seul quand il pose sa pêche.
jojoplay4
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:30 PM
Personnellement j'ai hâte, ça va être une bonne expérience.
ioop
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:34 PM
les graphismes next gen d'Ace Combat 7, ça tourne sur Series X ou PS5 ?
vohmp
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:46 PM
octobar
j'en ai vu un aussi de docu je ne sais pas si c'est le même avec travolta dans le lot, et un réalisateur un peu connu. Ils ont tellement flaté son égo qu'il est lobotomisé le pauvre.
koji
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 02:55 PM
poliof
autant d'accord pour le truc scientologie mais jtrouve que ca se voit pas trop c'est truc de chirurgie et tu me laurais pas dit je l'aurais meme pas su enfaite.
zilwaine
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 03:41 PM
J'ai du mal aussi avec Tom Cruise, de plus un pilote de 80 ans qui fait des wheeling en sportive Ducati et fait des pirouettes en avion de chasse. :/
derno
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 03:52 PM
à force de s'enchainer des films à la marvel où chaque véhicule est en 3D ça fait presque tout drôle de revoir de vrai avions faire des acrobaties.
en tout cas ça rend bien.
poliof
posted
the 12/16/2019 at 03:57 PM
koji
Bah t'as pas vu les deux derniers Missions Impossible c'est pas possible le mec est tout boursoufflé, il a du mal à avoir des expression de visage.
en tout cas ça rend bien.