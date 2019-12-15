profile
Arcade
27
Likes
Likers
name : Arcade
profile
gunstarred
32
Likes
Likers
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 489
visites since opening : 514186
gunstarred > blog
all
[SEGA AGES] Puyo Puyo 2 sur Nintendo Switch
SEGA AGES


SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo 2 comprend pour information des modes Arcade, Tournament, Two-Player Puyo Puyo, des batailles online ou encore des présentations de personnage.








http://archives.sega.jp/segaages/puyo2/
SEGA-Mag - http://www.sega-mag.com/SEGA+Ages+Puyo+Puyo+2+se+devoile+sur+Nintendo+Switch-news-12334.htm
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/15/2019 at 06:33 AM by gunstarred
    comments (1)
    chiotgamer posted the 12/15/2019 at 06:53 AM
    Arle Nadja dans Smash please !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre