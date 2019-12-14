Escobar All Day EveryDay
Philou nous montre une nouvelle image de la XBSX
Humour


    posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:17 PM by escobar
    comments (9)
    madd posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:19 PM
    Ahahaha excellent!
    goldmen33 posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:22 PM
    Dans le salon dans le noir ça va le faire méchant... https://mcdn.wallpapersafari.com/medium/25/78/TmOAJV.jpg
    ravyxxs posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:22 PM
    Internet ils sont trop rapide lool.
    tolgafury posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:29 PM
    shiroyashagin posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:36 PM
    ça me tue
    sora78 posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:43 PM
    kurosama posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:48 PM

    En tout cas niveau silence et ventilation,ça va le faire
    mafacenligne posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:54 PM
    Goldmen33 debout avec le ventillo (en plein jeu),tu pourra faire léviter une boule en polystyrène avec un gros X dessus
    ravyxxs posted the 12/14/2019 at 11:58 PM
    goldmen33 Ouais faut voir si la lumière sera aussi lumineuse.
