accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
13
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
belisama
,
odv78
,
nduvel
,
koopa
,
eldren
,
darksephiroth
,
redmi31
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
torotoro59
,
kevisiano
,
apollokami
,
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Hellblade
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Ninja Theory
genre :
action
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
32
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
iiii
,
plasmide
,
shiroyashagin
,
monkeydluffy
,
link49
,
kurosama
,
milo42
,
neckbreaker71
,
binou87
,
minx
,
tvirus
,
apollokami
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
chester
,
leblogdeshacka
,
opthomas
,
osiris
,
davonizuka
,
victornewman
,
jeffsares
,
testament
,
sauronsg
,
giusnake
,
batman
,
kamikaze1985
,
biboys
,
clarkyy
,
alwayswin2
,
suzukube
diablo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
517
visites since opening :
752242
diablo
> blog
Le Groupe Heilung composera l'OST de Hellblade 2
Voilà c'est officielement annoncé Heilung composera en collaboration avec Ninja Theory l'OST de Hellblade 2
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/13/2019 at 07:36 PM by
diablo
comments (
5
)
haloman
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 07:40 PM
Ca promet une OST de folie avec une ambiance bien glauque.
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 07:42 PM
Yep grosse OST en vue ! Autant le premier j'étais pas trop chaud autant là je le suis.
sora78
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 07:51 PM
Ambiance et style assez fou et original. C'est pas ce que je recherche mais leur jeu va avoir une ambiance de dingue.
nobleswan
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 07:58 PM
Le jeu va défoncer, Microsoft a son God of War
mercure7
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 08:04 PM
nobleswan
J'espère pas ... On veut pas de ça pour HellBlade 2
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo