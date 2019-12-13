profile
Hellblade
13
name : Hellblade
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Ninja Theory
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4
diablo
diablo
32
diablo
articles : 517
visites since opening : 752242
diablo > blog
Le Groupe Heilung composera l'OST de Hellblade 2
Voilà c'est officielement annoncé Heilung composera en collaboration avec Ninja Theory l'OST de Hellblade 2



    posted the 12/13/2019 at 07:36 PM by diablo
    comments (5)
    haloman posted the 12/13/2019 at 07:40 PM
    Ca promet une OST de folie avec une ambiance bien glauque.
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/13/2019 at 07:42 PM
    Yep grosse OST en vue ! Autant le premier j'étais pas trop chaud autant là je le suis.
    sora78 posted the 12/13/2019 at 07:51 PM
    Ambiance et style assez fou et original. C'est pas ce que je recherche mais leur jeu va avoir une ambiance de dingue.
    nobleswan posted the 12/13/2019 at 07:58 PM
    Le jeu va défoncer, Microsoft a son God of War
    mercure7 posted the 12/13/2019 at 08:04 PM
    nobleswan J'espère pas ... On veut pas de ça pour HellBlade 2
