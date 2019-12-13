profile
[MàJ] Liste des Exclusivités PS4 à partir de 2020


GranBlue Fantasy Versus [6 février 2020]


Iron Man VR [28 Février 2020]


Final Fantasy VII Remake [3 Mars 2020] ~ (1 an d'exclusivité)


Ni-Oh 2 [13 Mars 2020]


Persona 5: The Royal [31 Mars 2020]


The Last Of Us ~ Part. II [29 Mai 2020]


Ghost of Tsushima [Été 2020]


Dreams [2020]


Yakuza: Like A Dragon [2020]


GranBlue Fantasy Project Re: Link [2020]


Guilty Gear ~ Strive [2020]


13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim [2020]


Project Sakura Wars [2020]


Project Awakening [TBA]


Lost Soul Aside [TBA]


Wild [TBA]
    posted the 12/13/2019 at 03:01 PM by sora78
    comments (3)
    jenicris posted the 12/13/2019 at 03:04 PM
    En parlant de Granblue Fantasy Relink, on devrait avoir un nouveau trailer ce we.
    mahatma posted the 12/13/2019 at 03:07 PM
    Pas besoin de PS5, la PS4 pourrait faire le travail pendant encore plusieurs année...
    edgar posted the 12/13/2019 at 03:09 PM
    Tu veux bien enlever Wild STP ?

    Sérieux, on est pas loin d’un Vaporware ...
