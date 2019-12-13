accueil
name :
Ghost of Tsushima
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
sora78
articles :
visites since opening :
[MàJ] Liste des Exclusivités PS4 à partir de 2020
GranBlue Fantasy Versus [6 février 2020]
Iron Man VR [28 Février 2020]
Final Fantasy VII Remake [3 Mars 2020] ~ (1 an d'exclusivité)
Ni-Oh 2 [13 Mars 2020]
Persona 5: The Royal [31 Mars 2020]
The Last Of Us ~ Part. II [29 Mai 2020]
Ghost of Tsushima [Été 2020]
Dreams [2020]
Yakuza: Like A Dragon [2020]
GranBlue Fantasy Project Re: Link [2020]
Guilty Gear ~ Strive [2020]
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim [2020]
Project Sakura Wars [2020]
Project Awakening [TBA]
Lost Soul Aside [TBA]
Wild [TBA]
posted the 12/13/2019 at 03:01 PM by
sora78
comments (
3
)
jenicris
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 03:04 PM
En parlant de Granblue Fantasy Relink, on devrait avoir un nouveau trailer ce we.
mahatma
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 03:07 PM
Pas besoin de PS5, la PS4 pourrait faire le travail pendant encore plusieurs année...
edgar
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 03:09 PM
Tu veux bien enlever Wild STP ?
Sérieux, on est pas loin d’un
Vaporware ...
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Sérieux, on est pas loin d’un Vaporware ...