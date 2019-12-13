accueil
name :
Detroit : Become Human
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Quantic Dream
genre :
Narration
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
05/25/2018
kurosama
kurosama
> blog
Hey loupez pas cette bombe
Il est sorti sur Pc avec 4K et cie
.Messieurs Master Race,je vous le conseille.Voili voilou.
posted the 12/13/2019 at 09:11 AM by kurosama
kurosama
comments (
7
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 09:13 AM
Horizon Zero Down et Death Stranding aussi vont arriver sur PC, pauvre kyogamer...
mahatma
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 09:22 AM
chiotgamer
C'est sur pour HZD ?
sora78
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 09:23 AM
chiotgamer
Pas horizon, c'est confirmé par un game director de Guerrilla Games qui dit "ah c'est encore un coup des Russes" (référence à la provenance de la sois disant rumeur) "il faudra m'expliquer sur quel PC ils le font tourner, il voulait surement dire Playstation console".
https://twitter.com/slarouche/status/1205193902099177473
https://twitter.com/slarouche/status/1205252999989387264
mahatma
non c'était de la rumeur bullshit ^^
mahatma
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 09:25 AM
sora78
chiotgamer
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 09:26 AM
Sora78
Mahatma
Ah oké mille excuses alors. Merci pour l'info
sora78
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 09:28 AM
mahatma
il sera surement dispo sur le PSNOW d'ici quelques mois/années sur un court laps de temps ^^
rkm18
posted
the 12/13/2019 at 09:30 AM
Sur Steam oui, sur Epic machin clairement non !
