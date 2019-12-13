.Coco l'asticot.
Detroit : Become Human
49
name : Detroit : Become Human
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Quantic Dream
genre : Narration
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/25/2018
kurosama
126
articles : 875
visites since opening : 977936
kurosama > blog
Hey loupez pas cette bombe
Il est sorti sur Pc avec 4K et cie .Messieurs Master Race,je vous le conseille.Voili voilou.
    posted the 12/13/2019 at 09:11 AM by kurosama
    comments (7)
    chiotgamer posted the 12/13/2019 at 09:13 AM
    Horizon Zero Down et Death Stranding aussi vont arriver sur PC, pauvre kyogamer...
    mahatma posted the 12/13/2019 at 09:22 AM
    chiotgamer C'est sur pour HZD ?
    sora78 posted the 12/13/2019 at 09:23 AM
    chiotgamer Pas horizon, c'est confirmé par un game director de Guerrilla Games qui dit "ah c'est encore un coup des Russes" (référence à la provenance de la sois disant rumeur) "il faudra m'expliquer sur quel PC ils le font tourner, il voulait surement dire Playstation console".

    https://twitter.com/slarouche/status/1205193902099177473

    https://twitter.com/slarouche/status/1205252999989387264

    mahatma non c'était de la rumeur bullshit ^^
    mahatma posted the 12/13/2019 at 09:25 AM
    sora78
    chiotgamer posted the 12/13/2019 at 09:26 AM
    Sora78 Mahatma Ah oké mille excuses alors. Merci pour l'info
    sora78 posted the 12/13/2019 at 09:28 AM
    mahatma il sera surement dispo sur le PSNOW d'ici quelques mois/années sur un court laps de temps ^^
    rkm18 posted the 12/13/2019 at 09:30 AM
    Sur Steam oui, sur Epic machin clairement non !
