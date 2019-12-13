.Coco l'asticot.
Xbox Series X trailer 4K


Petit bonus video 4K:
    posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:14 AM by kurosama
    comments (3)
    kamikaze1985 posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:20 AM
    Hellblade c'est bien beau, l'ambiance claque mais j'attends bien plus pour cette suite.
    Plus grande durée de vie, moins linéaire et donc plus d'exploration, variétés des ennemis + de choix de coups et combos.
    suzukube posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:21 AM
    Hellblade 2 omg j'ai envie de prendre le 1 sur Switch O_8 !
    zabuza posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:21 AM
    Séries x...

    Je trouve pas ça top comme nom d autant plus que ça peut confondre avec la xbox one x
