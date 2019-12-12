accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Capcom
profile
25
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
marchand2sable
,
tvirus
,
raph64
,
e3payne
,
sujetdelta
,
kira93
,
leonr4
,
kevisiano
,
kurosama
,
cb
,
driver
,
awamy02
,
jwolf
,
minbox
,
tolgafury
,
killia
,
minx
,
torotoro59
,
spawnini
,
tuni
,
monseigneurnakata
,
walterwhite
,
opthomas
,
ravyxxs
,
xslayer750
biboys
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
89
visites since opening :
273103
biboys
> blog
RE2 Remake maj disponible
Je supprime l'article bientôt juste pour prévenir c'est juste une lettre de Jill dans l'armurerie kendo.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/12/2019 at 08:30 PM by
biboys
comments (
4
)
suzukube
posted
the 12/12/2019 at 08:43 PM
Supprime pas
voxen
posted
the 12/12/2019 at 08:49 PM
Mais c'est nul
biboys
posted
the 12/12/2019 at 09:00 PM
Y a aussi la démo de retour sans le timer
icebergbrulant
posted
the 12/12/2019 at 09:48 PM
En gros, cette lettre, c'est juste pour nous dire que Jill croisera Kendo dans le 3
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo