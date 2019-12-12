profile
RE2 Remake maj disponible
Je supprime l'article bientôt juste pour prévenir c'est juste une lettre de Jill dans l'armurerie kendo.
    posted the 12/12/2019 at 08:30 PM by biboys
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 12/12/2019 at 08:43 PM
    Supprime pas
    voxen posted the 12/12/2019 at 08:49 PM
    Mais c'est nul
    biboys posted the 12/12/2019 at 09:00 PM
    Y a aussi la démo de retour sans le timer
    icebergbrulant posted the 12/12/2019 at 09:48 PM
    En gros, cette lettre, c'est juste pour nous dire que Jill croisera Kendo dans le 3
