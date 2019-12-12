profile
Wastelands 2 Director's Cut gratuit sur GOG ^^ !
Petit article rapide : Wastelands 2 est gratuit sur GOG !



Lien : https://www.gog.com/game/wasteland_2_directors_cut_digital_classic_edition
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/bon-plan-wasteland-2-directors-cut-offert-sur-pc/
    posted the 12/12/2019 at 07:12 PM by suzukube
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/12/2019 at 07:39 PM
    Je sais, je l'ai déjà pris, merci mes alertes GMAIL et alors il est si bien que ça ?
