20 / 12 / 2019
name :
Resident Evil 3 Remake
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
Resident Evil 3 Remake : pour les plus impatients...
Pas cher du tout. La bonne nouvelle est que vous pouvez régler en 4 fois. Profitez car c'est le dernier exemplaire.
Surtout qu'il coûtera 10 fois plus cher dans 20 piges.
La jaquette FR du remake sinon.
Amazon.fr
-
https://www.amazon.fr/Capcom-Resident-Evil-3/dp/B0000932BU/ref=sr_1_7?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&keywords=resident+evil+3&qid=1576058863&sr=8-7
posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:12 AM by
gat
comments (
11
)
zabuza
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:14 AM
RE 2 et 3 dans sa version gamecube c'est limite un mythe tellement c'est introuvable déjà a l époque
gat
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:16 AM
zabuza
Je possédais RE3 sous blister avec le guide officiel y'a une dizaine d'années. Que j'ai revendu 100 balles le tout...
hyoga57
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:16 AM
zabuza
C'était pareil pour le Code Veronica X et pour quelques autres jeux. C'est dommage, car ces versions sont de bonne qualité.
contra
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:20 AM
Trop tard j’ai déjà mes versions jap
hyoga57
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:24 AM
gat
https://www.ebay.fr/itm/BIOHAZARD-COLLECTORS-BOX-EDITION-GAMECUBE-JAPONAIS-NEUF-NEW-UNOPENED/153729887231?hash=item23cb03ebff:g:zz8AAOSwXuNcskbu
De rien.
oniclem
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:29 AM
RE2 et 3 gamecube... Je les ai toujours dans ma vitrine aux côtés de RE0,1 et 4
saram
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:38 AM
Je garde au chaud mes épisodes GC.
aros
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:39 AM
Mais quelle bande de clampin ces vendeurs
zabuza
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:40 AM
gat
je les ais cherché et jamais trouvé excepté le net qui s affole...
octobar
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:41 AM
cette ruine sérieux... x) tout ça parce que c'est "rare"...
raiko
posted
the 12/11/2019 at 10:41 AM
Les prix du rétro c'est devenu du grand n'importe quoi depuis quelques années et ça continue à creuser plus profond !! Je me suis remis sur la Game Gear récemment, j'ai eu envie de pleurer. Un jeu comme Tarzan c'est entre 350 et 500€ juste pour la cartouche ... imaginez pour la version complète ...
