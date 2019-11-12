profile
Resident Evil 3 Remake
name : Resident Evil 3 Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
other versions : PC - Xbox One
Resident Evil 3 Remake : pour les plus impatients...

Pas cher du tout. La bonne nouvelle est que vous pouvez régler en 4 fois. Profitez car c'est le dernier exemplaire. Surtout qu'il coûtera 10 fois plus cher dans 20 piges.



La jaquette FR du remake sinon.

Amazon.fr - https://www.amazon.fr/Capcom-Resident-Evil-3/dp/B0000932BU/ref=sr_1_7?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&keywords=resident+evil+3&qid=1576058863&sr=8-7
    posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:12 AM by gat
    comments (11)
    zabuza posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:14 AM
    RE 2 et 3 dans sa version gamecube c'est limite un mythe tellement c'est introuvable déjà a l époque
    gat posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:16 AM
    zabuza Je possédais RE3 sous blister avec le guide officiel y'a une dizaine d'années. Que j'ai revendu 100 balles le tout...
    hyoga57 posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:16 AM
    zabuza C'était pareil pour le Code Veronica X et pour quelques autres jeux. C'est dommage, car ces versions sont de bonne qualité.
    contra posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:20 AM
    Trop tard j’ai déjà mes versions jap
    hyoga57 posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:24 AM
    gat https://www.ebay.fr/itm/BIOHAZARD-COLLECTORS-BOX-EDITION-GAMECUBE-JAPONAIS-NEUF-NEW-UNOPENED/153729887231?hash=item23cb03ebff:g:zz8AAOSwXuNcskbu De rien.
    oniclem posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:29 AM
    RE2 et 3 gamecube... Je les ai toujours dans ma vitrine aux côtés de RE0,1 et 4
    saram posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:38 AM
    Je garde au chaud mes épisodes GC.
    aros posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:39 AM
    Mais quelle bande de clampin ces vendeurs
    zabuza posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:40 AM
    gat je les ais cherché et jamais trouvé excepté le net qui s affole...
    octobar posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:41 AM
    cette ruine sérieux... x) tout ça parce que c'est "rare"...
    raiko posted the 12/11/2019 at 10:41 AM
    Les prix du rétro c'est devenu du grand n'importe quoi depuis quelques années et ça continue à creuser plus profond !! Je me suis remis sur la Game Gear récemment, j'ai eu envie de pleurer. Un jeu comme Tarzan c'est entre 350 et 500€ juste pour la cartouche ... imaginez pour la version complète ...
