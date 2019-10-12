accueil
profile
name :
Ubisoft
official website :
http://www.ubisoft.fr
profile
Définition de " Ubisofter "
C'est super sympa d'ubisofter sur gamekyo
suzukube
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 06:36 PM
Ok boomer
aros
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 06:57 PM
suzukube
Je me demande bien ce que Square Enix nous square&nick dans l'air de jeu d'à côté
suzukube
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 07:04 PM
aros
Nan mais j'suis en train de Nintendoer Pokémon là
aros
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 07:10 PM
suzukube
De Nintendoigté des Pokémon !?
Coquin, va
birmou
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 07:28 PM
Ah l'enfoiré
sonilka
posted
the 12/10/2019 at 07:53 PM
Les 2 premières minutes, c'est magnifique
Ubisofter des trucs pour pouvoir ... ubisofter d'autres trucs plus facilement. Magistral
