Pour ceux qui sont sensibles à la techniques, voici des infos de Digital Foundry concernant The Touryst :







– Shin’en used an in-house engine

– Uses a deferred renderer building on the work done for FAST RMX

– Dynamic resolution

– Resolution can vary from a maximum of 1080p to slightly less than 50 per cent on both axes when docked

– Outdoor areas average around 810p to around 900p while indoor areas are closer to 1080p

– Maximum resolution of 720p in portable mode and 50 per cent of that on each axis for the lower bounds

– Usually between 612p and 720p in portable mode

– No anti-aliasing since pixelated edges fit with the art style

– Just 231MB

– Virtually free of loading screens

– Traveling between islands and screens is nearly instantaneous

– Bootup sequence is very fast

– Lighting rendered internally in high dynamic range

– Strong depth of field effect

– Fast arcade game simulates the look of classic Super Scaler arcade games.

– The arcade machine also uses a shader designed to simulate an old arcade monitor

– Music program used to simulate the sound of older retro hardware

– Proper surround sound in The Touryst

– 60 frames per second locked