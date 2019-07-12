.Coco l'asticot.
profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
69
Likes
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kurosama
126
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 870
visites since opening : 971856
kurosama > blog
The Last Of Us 2,trailer Jap
L'occasion de revoir cette future bombe.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/07/2019 at 01:35 AM by kurosama
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre