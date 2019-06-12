accueil
batman
Une très bonne surprise du XGP !
My Friend Pedro est un jeu vidéo de type run and gun développé par DeadToast Entertainment et publié par Devolver Digital. Le jeu est sorti sur Microsoft Windows et Nintendo Switch le 20 juin 2019.
posted the 12/06/2019 at 01:03 PM by batman
batman
kurosama
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 01:05 PM
Je l'ai vu tout a l'heure,hop en Download.
avec le jeu de flipper.
giusnake
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 01:14 PM
Je prend merci
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 01:17 PM
Le jeu de train est marrant aussi
octobar
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 01:52 PM
giusnake
pizza3fromage
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 02:29 PM
Des mois que je l'attend! J'ai hate!!
