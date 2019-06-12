profile
batman
47
Likes
Likers
batman
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4
visites since opening : 441781
batman > blog
Une très bonne surprise du XGP !


My Friend Pedro est un jeu vidéo de type run and gun développé par DeadToast Entertainment et publié par Devolver Digital. Le jeu est sorti sur Microsoft Windows et Nintendo Switch le 20 juin 2019.

    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/06/2019 at 01:03 PM by batman
    comments (5)
    kurosama posted the 12/06/2019 at 01:05 PM
    Je l'ai vu tout a l'heure,hop en Download. avec le jeu de flipper.
    giusnake posted the 12/06/2019 at 01:14 PM
    Je prend merci
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/06/2019 at 01:17 PM
    Le jeu de train est marrant aussi
    octobar posted the 12/06/2019 at 01:52 PM
    giusnake
    pizza3fromage posted the 12/06/2019 at 02:29 PM
    Des mois que je l'attend! J'ai hate!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre