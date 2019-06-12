profile
Ancestors : The Humankind Odyssey
name : Ancestors : The Humankind Odyssey
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Panache Digital Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One
davydems
Merci Patrice & Panache Digital Games pour la clef :D
Plus qu'as attendre la fin du téléchergement, mais j'ai DS a finir et Shenmue 3 a faire avant.

    kloko posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:25 AM
    j'ai mangé une pomme
    davydems posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:35 AM
    kloko si ça te plait pas, clique pas ...
    playstation2008 posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:39 AM
    Tu diras si le jeu est cool
    davydems posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:40 AM
    playstation2008 Pas de souci, il est plutôt léger en plus (6Go)
    playstation2008 posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:45 AM
    davydems Ah ouais chaud ! Avec l'envergure du jeu, je pensais que ça aurait été plus
