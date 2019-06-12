accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Ancestors : The Humankind Odyssey
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
N.C
developer :
Panache Digital Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
shiroyashagin
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
link49
,
tvirus
,
kurosama
,
vyse
,
binou87
,
raph64
,
minx
,
bigbos
davydems
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
121
visites since opening :
154919
davydems
> blog
Merci Patrice & Panache Digital Games pour la clef :D
Plus qu'as attendre la fin du téléchergement, mais j'ai DS a finir et Shenmue 3 a faire avant.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/06/2019 at 10:15 AM by
davydems
comments (
5
)
kloko
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 10:25 AM
j'ai mangé une pomme
davydems
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 10:35 AM
kloko
si ça te plait pas, clique pas ...
playstation2008
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 10:39 AM
Tu diras si le jeu est cool
davydems
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 10:40 AM
playstation2008
Pas de souci, il est plutôt léger en plus (6Go)
playstation2008
posted
the 12/06/2019 at 10:45 AM
davydems
Ah ouais chaud ! Avec l'envergure du jeu, je pensais que ça aurait été plus
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo